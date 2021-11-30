UC Riverside vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UC Riverside vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 11, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Marreon Jackson (3) shoots a layup over UC Riverside Highlanders center Callum McRae (25) during the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 11, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Marreon Jackson (3) shoots a layup over UC Riverside Highlanders center Callum McRae (25) during the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oregon Ducks (3-3) square off against the UC Riverside Highlanders (5-2) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oregon vs. UC Riverside

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Oregon vs. UC Riverside

    • The Ducks average 65.0 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 57.9 the Highlanders give up.
    • The Highlanders put up an average of 65.7 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 66.5 the Ducks allow.
    • The Ducks are shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 36.5% the Highlanders allow to opponents.
    • The Highlanders have shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points below the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Ducks have averaged.

    Oregon Players to Watch

    • Eric Williams Jr. posts a team-high 13.0 points per contest. He is also posting 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 47.5% from the field and 47.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
    • De'Vion Harmon averages a team-high 2.7 assists per game. He is also posting 7.7 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 29.8% from the field and 30.4% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Jacob Young puts up 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 41.4% from the field.
    • Will Richardson puts up 9.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Quincy Guerrier leads his squad in rebounds per game (5.3), and also posts 5.3 points and 0.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

    UC Riverside Players to Watch

    • Callum McRae is posting a team-leading 9.3 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 8.6 points and 2.3 assists, making 48.1% of his shots from the field.
    • J.P. Moorman II is putting up 11.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, making 42.5% of his shots from the field and 27.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.
    • Flynn Cameron is posting 10.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 42.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.
    • Dominick Pickett is posting 7.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, making 50.0% of his shots from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    UC Riverside at Oregon

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 11, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Marreon Jackson (3) shoots a layup over UC Riverside Highlanders center Callum McRae (25) during the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UC Riverside vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    14 minutes ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Andrew Nembhard (3) shoots against UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Colorado vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    15 minutes ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) dribbles as Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) defends during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Texas Tech vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    18 minutes ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) dribbles as Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) defends during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Providence vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Tyree Appleby (22) celebrates with guard Myreon Jones (0) and forward Anthony Duruji (4) after making a three point buzzer beater shot to defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oklahoma vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 25, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) dribbles as Syracuse Orange forward Jimmy Boeheim (0) chases during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Arizona State vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) fight for the rebound during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) is fouled by Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy