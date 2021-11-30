UC Riverside vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch UC Riverside vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon Ducks (3-3) square off against the UC Riverside Highlanders (5-2) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Oregon vs. UC Riverside
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Oregon vs. UC Riverside
- The Ducks average 65.0 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 57.9 the Highlanders give up.
- The Highlanders put up an average of 65.7 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 66.5 the Ducks allow.
- The Ducks are shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 36.5% the Highlanders allow to opponents.
- The Highlanders have shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points below the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Ducks have averaged.
Oregon Players to Watch
- Eric Williams Jr. posts a team-high 13.0 points per contest. He is also posting 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 47.5% from the field and 47.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- De'Vion Harmon averages a team-high 2.7 assists per game. He is also posting 7.7 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 29.8% from the field and 30.4% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jacob Young puts up 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 41.4% from the field.
- Will Richardson puts up 9.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Quincy Guerrier leads his squad in rebounds per game (5.3), and also posts 5.3 points and 0.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
UC Riverside Players to Watch
- Callum McRae is posting a team-leading 9.3 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 8.6 points and 2.3 assists, making 48.1% of his shots from the field.
- J.P. Moorman II is putting up 11.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, making 42.5% of his shots from the field and 27.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- Flynn Cameron is posting 10.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 42.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.
- Dominick Pickett is posting 7.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, making 50.0% of his shots from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.
How To Watch
December
1
2021
UC Riverside at Oregon
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
