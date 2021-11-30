UC Riverside vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Nov 11, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Marreon Jackson (3) shoots a layup over UC Riverside Highlanders center Callum McRae (25) during the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks (3-3) square off against the UC Riverside Highlanders (5-2) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oregon vs. UC Riverside

Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Oregon vs. UC Riverside

The Ducks average 65.0 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 57.9 the Highlanders give up.

The Highlanders put up an average of 65.7 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 66.5 the Ducks allow.

The Ducks are shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 36.5% the Highlanders allow to opponents.

The Highlanders have shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points below the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Ducks have averaged.

Oregon Players to Watch

Eric Williams Jr. posts a team-high 13.0 points per contest. He is also posting 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 47.5% from the field and 47.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

De'Vion Harmon averages a team-high 2.7 assists per game. He is also posting 7.7 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 29.8% from the field and 30.4% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Jacob Young puts up 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 41.4% from the field.

Will Richardson puts up 9.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Quincy Guerrier leads his squad in rebounds per game (5.3), and also posts 5.3 points and 0.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

UC Riverside Players to Watch