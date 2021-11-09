How to Watch UC San Diego Tritons at Cal Golden Bears

The UC San Diego men's basketball season opens its season with a road game against Cal on Tuesday.

The UC San Diego men's basketball team opens its second season in Division I with a trip to California to face the Golden Bears.

In the Tritons' first season, they played just 17 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of them Friday/Saturday doubleheaders against Big West opponents.

How to Watch UC San Diego at Cal Today:

Game Date: Nov. 9, 2021

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

UC San Diego will step up its completion this year, starting with the trip to Cal. The Tritons enter Monday's contest as underdogs, but they will look to pull off a big upset to start the season.

Cal will look to bounce back after a 9–20 season last year.

The Pac-12 is much improved this season, led by No. 2 UCLA, and Cal will need to be better if it wants to compete in the conference. They can get off to a solid start with a season-opening win against UC San Diego.

UC San Diego's next game will take place Saturday against George Washington. Cal will face UNLV in its second game, also on Saturday.

