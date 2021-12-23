Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    How to Watch UC San Diego at San Diego State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    San Diego State goes for its third straight win on Wednesday night when it hosts in-city foe UC San Diego in college basketball.
    San Diego State stumbled a couple of weeks ago when it lost two of three, but have since bounced back with two straight wins against Cal State Fullerton and Saint Mary's.

    Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

    The wins improved its record to 7-3 and the Aztecs are now looking to finish off its non-conference schedule with a three-game winning streak.

    San Diego State has played well this year but has struggled against the top teams on its schedule, as it has lost to BYU, USC and Michigan. 

    Wednesday, they get another game they will be favored in when it plays a UC San Diego team that has won just once in its last six straight games.

    UC San Diego beat Cal Tech on Saturday, snapping a two-game losing streak and improving its record to 6-4 on the season.

    The Tritons started the season 4-0 but have struggled since. They have stayed close but are still looking to get over the hump and get wins.

    Wednesday night, they look to get that big win against a good San Diego State team that is starting to hit its stride.

