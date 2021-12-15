How to Watch UC Santa Barbara at Pacific in Men's College Basketball

Pacific looks to snap its three-game losing streak on Tuesday night when it hosts UC Santa Barbara.

Pacific has had a very inconsistent start to the season as it alternated wins and losses over its first five before winning two in a row, but has since lost its last three.

UC Santa Barbara at Pacific in College Basketball

Game Date: Dec. 14, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

The Tigers have been in each one of their games, as their biggest loss was by 12 points. While they have been in each game, they have struggled to finish off games and pick up wins.

Tuesday they will look to snap that three-game losing streak and beat a UC Santa Barbara team that is coming off a loss to Saint Mary's on Saturday.

The loss to the Gaels snapped a two-game winning streak for the Gauchos and dropped their record to 5-3. The good news for them is that every time they have lost this year, they have followed it up with two straight wins.

Tuesday they will look to try and keep that pattern going against Pacific as they look to pick up their first road win of the year.

