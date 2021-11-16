How to Watch UC Santa Barbara at Washington State

The 2021-22 college basketball season is underway and on Monday night, UC Santa Barbara will hit the road for a matchup against Washington State.

With the 2021-22 college basketball season underway, fans are starting to get an idea of what their teams will look like this season. At this point in time, most teams have only played a game or two. On Monday night, the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos will hit the road to take on the Washington State Cougars in an intriguing matchup.

How to Watch UC Santa Barbara Gauchos at Washington State Cougars Today:

Game Date: Nov. 15th, 2021

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)

So far this season, the Gauchos have put together a 1-0 record. Fans haven't seen too much of them, but they were able to defeat the San Francisco State Gators by a final score of 119-65. In that win, UC Santa Barbara was led by both Amadou Sow and Josh Pierre-Louis with 25 points apiece.

On the other side of the court, the Cougars have gone 2-0 so far this season heading into this matchup. They have defeated the Alcorn State Braves and Seattle U Redhawks. In their last game, a 79-61 win over Seattle, Washington State ended up being led by junior guard Tyrell Williams, who scored 17 points.

Both of these teams are looking to continue their undefeated start to the 2021-22 season. While Washington State will be favored coming into this game, UC Santa Barbara would love nothing more than to pull off the upset. Make sure to tune in, as this could be a very entertaining matchup.

