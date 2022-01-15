How to Watch UCF at South Florida in Men's College Basketball

UCF goes for its second straight win on Saturday night when it travels to in-state rival South Florida

UCF picked up another huge win on Wednesday when it beat Memphis 74-64. The win snapped a two-losing streak and got it back to .500 in the American at 2-2.

How to Watch UCF at South Florida in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The Knights have already had big wins against Michigan and Miami (FL) this year and upsetting Memphis was a key win for them in the conference standings.

Saturday, though, they will look to avoid a letdown when it travels to rival South Florida.

The Bulls welcome the Knights to town as they look to get their first conference win of the year.

They have lost to Houston, Tulane and SMU to start off American play. It has been a tough start to the year that has dropped the Bulls to 5-10 overall.

South Florida has lost four straight overall and it is trying to find a way to get back in the win column.

Getting a big home win against a rival would be a good place to start, but it won't be easy against a UCF team that is playing well right now.

