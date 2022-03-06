How to Watch UCF at Tulsa

Tulsa hosts UCF in the last game of the season before the AAC Tournament in men's basketball

UCF is trying to finish the season strong heading into the AAC tournament as it travels to Tulsa to finish out the regular season. The Golden Knights may be sitting fifth right now in the conference but with a win and a Temple loss to South Florida, they can move up a spot for better seeding.

How to Watch UFC at Tulsa in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

The Knights are trying to bounce back coming off a tough road loss against Tulane where the Green Wave had their way, winning 82-67. UCF just couldn't overcome a slow start in the first half even though it scored 49 points in the second half. Look for it to get out of the gate much quicker against Tulsa. It can pull from the experience of beating Tulsa back on Valentine's Day 76-67.

Tulsa's last win came against South Florida which ended an eight-game road losing streak. Sam Griffin led the way in that one by scoring 23 points. Jeriah Horne and Darien Jackson have been their other leading scorers this season so they have a rich well to draw from for offense. It just needs to get production from all of them to pull off this upset in the last game of the season.

