Skip to main content

How to Watch UCF at Tulsa in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tulsa hosts UCF in the last game of the season before the AAC Tournament in men's basketball

UCF is trying to finish the season strong heading into the AAC tournament as it travels to Tulsa to finish out the regular season. The Golden Knights may be sitting fifth right now in the conference but with a win and a Temple loss to South Florida, they can move up a spot for better seeding. 

How to Watch UFC at Tulsa in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Live stream UCF at Tulsa on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Knights are trying to bounce back coming off a tough road loss against Tulane where the Green Wave had their way, winning 82-67. UCF just couldn't overcome a slow start in the first half even though it scored 49 points in the second half. Look for it to get out of the gate much quicker against Tulsa. It can pull from the experience of beating Tulsa back on Valentine's Day 76-67. 

Tulsa's last win came against South Florida which ended an eight-game road losing streak. Sam Griffin led the way in that one by scoring 23 points. Jeriah Horne and Darien Jackson have been their other leading scorers this season so they have a rich well to draw from for offense. It just needs to get production from all of them to pull off this upset in the last game of the season. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

UCF at Tulsa

TV CHANNEL: ESPNU
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17823309
College Basketball

How to Watch Nebraska at Wisconsin

By Ben Macalusojust now
USATSI_17710098 (1)
College Basketball

How to Watch UCF at Tulsa

By Ben Macalusojust now
USATSI_17564894 (1)
College Basketball

How to Watch the MVC Championship Game Loyola Chicago vs. Drake

By Adam Childsjust now
Miami Hurricanes forward Destiny Harden (3) shoots defended by Louisville Cardinals forward Emily Engstler (21) at Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
SI Guide

Hurricanes Storm Into ACC Championship Game

By Kate Yanchulis14 minutes ago
USATSI_17831091
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Sabres

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
USATSI_17829146
NHL

How to Watch Blues at Devils

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
USATSI_16190518
NBA

How to Watch Nets at Celtics

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_12813936
College Softball

How to Watch Louisiana Tech at LSU in College Softball

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Mar 5, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) blocks a shot by San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy