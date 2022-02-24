Skip to main content

How to Watch UCF vs. Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cincinnati Bearcats guard David DeJulius (5) dribbles behind the back in the first half of an NCAA basketball game against the Temple Owls, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Temple Owls At Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Feb 20 Seqn

The UCF Knights (16-9, 8-7 AAC) will host the Cincinnati Bearcats (18-10, 7-7 AAC) after winning four straight home games. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

How to Watch UCF vs. Cincinnati

  • Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Addition Financial Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for UCF vs. Cincinnati

  • The Knights record 7.0 more points per game (70.1) than the Bearcats allow (63.1).
  • The Bearcats' 68.7 points per game are just 1.2 more points than the 67.5 the Knights allow to opponents.
  • The Knights are shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 39.6% the Bearcats allow to opponents.
  • The Bearcats' 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Knights have allowed to their opponents.

UCF Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Knights this season is Darin Green Jr., who averages 13.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
  • UCF's leading rebounder is Cheikh Mbacke Diong averaging 5.7 boards per game and its best passer is Darius Perry and his 4.4 assists per game.
  • Green leads the Knights in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Perry and Mbacke Diong lead UCF on the defensive end, with Perry leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Mbacke Diong in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Cincinnati Players to Watch

  • David Dejulius scores 14.7 points per game to be the top scorer for the Bearcats.
  • The Cincinnati leaders in rebounding and assists are Jeremiah Davenport with 5.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 13.8 points and 0.8 assists per game) and Mika Adams-Woods with 3.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game).
  • Davenport is the top shooter from deep for the Bearcats, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
  • Cincinnati's leader in steals is John Newman III (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Abdul Ado (1.6 per game).

UCF Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Memphis

L 88-60

Away

2/8/2022

Wichita State

W 71-66

Home

2/14/2022

Tulsa

W 76-67

Home

2/17/2022

Houston

L 70-52

Away

2/20/2022

East Carolina

W 69-66

Home

2/23/2022

Cincinnati

-

Home

3/3/2022

Tulane

-

Away

3/6/2022

Tulsa

-

Away

Cincinnati Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

South Florida

W 70-59

Away

2/12/2022

Tulsa

L 83-77

Away

2/15/2022

Memphis

L 81-74

Home

2/17/2022

Wichita State

W 85-76

Home

2/20/2022

Temple

L 75-71

Home

2/23/2022

UCF

-

Away

2/26/2022

South Florida

-

Home

3/1/2022

Houston

-

Away

3/3/2022

SMU

-

Away

How To Watch

February
23
2022

Cincinnati at UCF

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17732107
