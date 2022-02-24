How to Watch UCF vs. Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UCF Knights (16-9, 8-7 AAC) will host the Cincinnati Bearcats (18-10, 7-7 AAC) after winning four straight home games. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
How to Watch UCF vs. Cincinnati
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Addition Financial Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for UCF vs. Cincinnati
- The Knights record 7.0 more points per game (70.1) than the Bearcats allow (63.1).
- The Bearcats' 68.7 points per game are just 1.2 more points than the 67.5 the Knights allow to opponents.
- The Knights are shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 39.6% the Bearcats allow to opponents.
- The Bearcats' 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Knights have allowed to their opponents.
UCF Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Knights this season is Darin Green Jr., who averages 13.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
- UCF's leading rebounder is Cheikh Mbacke Diong averaging 5.7 boards per game and its best passer is Darius Perry and his 4.4 assists per game.
- Green leads the Knights in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Perry and Mbacke Diong lead UCF on the defensive end, with Perry leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Mbacke Diong in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- David Dejulius scores 14.7 points per game to be the top scorer for the Bearcats.
- The Cincinnati leaders in rebounding and assists are Jeremiah Davenport with 5.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 13.8 points and 0.8 assists per game) and Mika Adams-Woods with 3.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game).
- Davenport is the top shooter from deep for the Bearcats, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
- Cincinnati's leader in steals is John Newman III (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Abdul Ado (1.6 per game).
UCF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Memphis
L 88-60
Away
2/8/2022
Wichita State
W 71-66
Home
2/14/2022
Tulsa
W 76-67
Home
2/17/2022
Houston
L 70-52
Away
2/20/2022
East Carolina
W 69-66
Home
2/23/2022
Cincinnati
-
Home
3/3/2022
Tulane
-
Away
3/6/2022
Tulsa
-
Away
Cincinnati Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/9/2022
South Florida
W 70-59
Away
2/12/2022
Tulsa
L 83-77
Away
2/15/2022
Memphis
L 81-74
Home
2/17/2022
Wichita State
W 85-76
Home
2/20/2022
Temple
L 75-71
Home
2/23/2022
UCF
-
Away
2/26/2022
South Florida
-
Home
3/1/2022
Houston
-
Away
3/3/2022
SMU
-
Away
How To Watch
February
23
2022
Cincinnati at UCF
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)