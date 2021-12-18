Florida State looks for its second straight win on Saturday when it plays in-state foe UCF.

Florida State finally snapped its three-game losing streak on Saturday when it took down Lipscomb 97-60. The win got it back in the win column after it had lost to Purdue, Syracuse and South Carolina. The win also improved the Seminoles' record to 6-4 on the year.

How to Watch UCF vs. Florida State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live stream the UCF vs. Florida State game on fuboTV:

It has been a tough stretch for the Seminoles after they had gotten off to a 5-1 start. They have shown more weaknesses this year than in seasons past, but the Seminoles have always seemed to come alive in ACC play.

First, though, they take on a UCF team that is looking to show that it is one of the best teams in the state of Florida when it battles the Seminoles in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic.

The Knights will look to upset the Seminoles in the first game of the classic that also features Florida and South Florida.

UCF has been playing great basketball, as it has won three straight games and finds itself 7-2 on the season.

Saturday, it hopes it can remain hot and knock off its fourth team from Florida this year. The Knights have also beaten Miami, Jacksonville and Bethune-Cookman.

