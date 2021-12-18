UCF vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch UCF vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Feb 14, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; UCF Knights guard Darius Perry (2) drives to the basket against Cincinnati Bearcats center Chris Vogt (33) in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

    The UCF Knights (7-2) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Florida State Seminoles (6-4) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

    How to Watch Florida State vs. UCF

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: MSG
    • Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Florida State vs. UCF

    • The 74.1 points per game the Seminoles average are 10.5 more points than the Knights give up (63.6).
    • The Knights' 73.4 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 66 the Seminoles give up to opponents.
    • The Seminoles make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is five percentage points higher than the Knights have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
    • The Knights have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, five percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.

    Florida State Players to Watch

    • Anthony Polite is tops on his squad in assists per contest (3.4), and also posts 10.1 points and 5.3 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Caleb Mills posts 12.2 points and 3 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.9 rebounds, shooting 42.7% from the floor and 35.7% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Malik Osborne posts a team-leading 7.2 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 11.8 points and 0.7 assists, shooting 54.7% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Matthew Cleveland averages 8.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Rayquan Evans posts 6.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

    UCF Players to Watch

    • Darius Perry leads the Knights in assists (4.8 per game), and puts up 11.3 points and 3.6 rebounds. He also delivers 1.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Darin Green Jr. is the Knights' top scorer (15.9 points per game), and he delivers 1.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds.
    • C.J. Walker is posting a team-best 6.2 rebounds per game. And he is producing 9.2 points and 1.7 assists, making 56.4% of his shots from the floor.
    • Brandon Mahan gives the Knights 9.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also puts up 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Cheikh Mbacke Diong gets the Knights 4.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

