UCF vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

The UCF Knights (7-2) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Florida State Seminoles (6-4) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

How to Watch Florida State vs. UCF

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV: MSG

Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Key Stats for Florida State vs. UCF

The 74.1 points per game the Seminoles average are 10.5 more points than the Knights give up (63.6).

The Knights' 73.4 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 66 the Seminoles give up to opponents.

The Seminoles make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is five percentage points higher than the Knights have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

The Knights have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, five percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.

Florida State Players to Watch

Anthony Polite is tops on his squad in assists per contest (3.4), and also posts 10.1 points and 5.3 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Caleb Mills posts 12.2 points and 3 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.9 rebounds, shooting 42.7% from the floor and 35.7% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Malik Osborne posts a team-leading 7.2 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 11.8 points and 0.7 assists, shooting 54.7% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Matthew Cleveland averages 8.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Rayquan Evans posts 6.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

UCF Players to Watch