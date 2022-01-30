UCF vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch UCF vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 7 Houston Cougars (17-3, 6-0 AAC) will look to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the UCF Knights (12-6, 4-4 AAC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Addition Financial Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch UCF vs. Houston
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Addition Financial Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for UCF vs. Houston
- The 72.6 points per game the Knights score are 18.7 more points than the Cougars give up (53.9).
- The Cougars put up 6.1 more points per game (73.8) than the Knights give up to opponents (67.7).
- This season, the Knights have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.8% higher than the 36.4% of shots the Cougars' opponents have made.
- The Cougars have shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Knights have averaged.
UCF Players to Watch
- Darin Green Jr. leads the Knights in scoring, tallying 13.3 points per game to go with 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
- UCF's leading rebounder is C.J. Walker averaging 6.1 boards per game and its best passer is Darius Perry and his 4.7 assists per game.
- Green leads the Knights in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Brandon Mahan and Cheikh Mbacke Diong lead UCF on the defensive end, with Mahan leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Mbacke Diong in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.
Houston Players to Watch
- Kyler Edwards sits on top of the Cougars leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 14.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
- Houston's assist leader is Jamal Shead with 5.3 per game. He also records 8.7 points per game and adds 2.3 rebounds per game.
- Edwards is dependable from distance and leads the Cougars with 2.9 made threes per game.
- Houston's leader in steals is Shead with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Josh Carlton with 1.4 per game.
UCF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/12/2022
Memphis
W 74-64
Home
1/15/2022
South Florida
L 75-51
Away
1/18/2022
East Carolina
W 92-85
Away
1/22/2022
Tulane
W 68-66
Home
1/26/2022
Wichita State
L 84-79
Away
1/29/2022
Houston
-
Home
2/3/2022
South Florida
-
Home
2/5/2022
Memphis
-
Away
2/8/2022
Wichita State
-
Home
2/14/2022
Tulsa
-
Home
2/17/2022
Houston
-
Away
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/5/2022
South Florida
W 83-66
Away
1/8/2022
Wichita State
W 76-66
Home
1/15/2022
Tulsa
W 66-64
Away
1/18/2022
South Florida
W 74-55
Home
1/22/2022
East Carolina
W 79-36
Home
1/29/2022
UCF
-
Away
2/2/2022
Tulane
-
Home
2/6/2022
Cincinnati
-
Away
2/9/2022
SMU
-
Away
2/12/2022
Memphis
-
Home
2/17/2022
UCF
-
Home