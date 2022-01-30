UCF vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

Jan 26, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA; UCF Knights guard Darius Perry (2) drives around Wichita State Shockers guard Qua Grant (22) during the first half at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 Houston Cougars (17-3, 6-0 AAC) will look to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the UCF Knights (12-6, 4-4 AAC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Addition Financial Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UCF vs. Houston

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Addition Financial Arena

Addition Financial Arena

Key Stats for UCF vs. Houston

The 72.6 points per game the Knights score are 18.7 more points than the Cougars give up (53.9).

The Cougars put up 6.1 more points per game (73.8) than the Knights give up to opponents (67.7).

This season, the Knights have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.8% higher than the 36.4% of shots the Cougars' opponents have made.

The Cougars have shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Knights have averaged.

UCF Players to Watch

Darin Green Jr. leads the Knights in scoring, tallying 13.3 points per game to go with 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

UCF's leading rebounder is C.J. Walker averaging 6.1 boards per game and its best passer is Darius Perry and his 4.7 assists per game.

Green leads the Knights in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Brandon Mahan and Cheikh Mbacke Diong lead UCF on the defensive end, with Mahan leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Mbacke Diong in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Houston Players to Watch

Kyler Edwards sits on top of the Cougars leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 14.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Houston's assist leader is Jamal Shead with 5.3 per game. He also records 8.7 points per game and adds 2.3 rebounds per game.

Edwards is dependable from distance and leads the Cougars with 2.9 made threes per game.

Houston's leader in steals is Shead with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Josh Carlton with 1.4 per game.

UCF Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/12/2022 Memphis W 74-64 Home 1/15/2022 South Florida L 75-51 Away 1/18/2022 East Carolina W 92-85 Away 1/22/2022 Tulane W 68-66 Home 1/26/2022 Wichita State L 84-79 Away 1/29/2022 Houston - Home 2/3/2022 South Florida - Home 2/5/2022 Memphis - Away 2/8/2022 Wichita State - Home 2/14/2022 Tulsa - Home 2/17/2022 Houston - Away

Houston Schedule