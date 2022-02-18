UCF vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch UCF vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 5, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; UCF Knights guard Darius Perry (2) drives to the basket as Memphis Tigers guard Lester Quinones (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 14 Houston Cougars (20-5, 9-2 AAC) are at home in AAC play against the UCF Knights (15-8, 7-6 AAC) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Houston vs. UCF

Houston vs UCF Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Houston

-13.5

136.5 points

Key Stats for Houston vs. UCF

  • The 73.4 points per game the Cougars put up are 5.9 more points than the Knights allow (67.5).
  • The Knights score an average of 70.9 points per game, 14.9 more points than the 56.0 the Cougars give up.
  • The Cougars are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Knights allow to opponents.
  • The Knights have shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points greater than the 36.8% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

Houston Players to Watch

  • Fabian White Jr. is putting up 12 points, 1.3 assists and 6 rebounds per game.
  • Kyler Edwards puts up a team-high 13.8 points per game. He is also posting 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists, shooting 38.1% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Josh Carlton averages a team-leading 6.3 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 11.7 points and 1 assists, shooting 62.2% from the floor.
  • Jamal Shead is tops on the Cougars at 5.3 assists per contest, while also posting 2.7 rebounds and 9.3 points.
  • Taze Moore is averaging 9 points, 2.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.

UCF Players to Watch

  • Darius Perry paces the Knights in assists (4.6 per game), and produces 11.3 points and 4 rebounds. He also posts 1.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Brandon Mahan is putting up 10.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 37.7% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.
  • Darin Green Jr. is the Knights' top scorer (13.7 points per game), and he delivers 1.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds.
  • Cheikh Mbacke Diong is posting a team-high 5.8 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 7.3 points and 0.8 assists, making 58% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Knights get 8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1 assists per game from C.J. Walker.

How To Watch

February
17
2022

UCF at Houston

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
