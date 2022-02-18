UCF vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

How to Watch UCF vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 14 Houston Cougars (20-5, 9-2 AAC) are at home in AAC play against the UCF Knights (15-8, 7-6 AAC) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Houston vs. UCF

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Fertitta Center

Favorite Spread Total Houston -13.5 136.5 points

Key Stats for Houston vs. UCF

The 73.4 points per game the Cougars put up are 5.9 more points than the Knights allow (67.5).

The Knights score an average of 70.9 points per game, 14.9 more points than the 56.0 the Cougars give up.

The Cougars are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Knights allow to opponents.

The Knights have shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points greater than the 36.8% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

Houston Players to Watch

Fabian White Jr. is putting up 12 points, 1.3 assists and 6 rebounds per game.

Kyler Edwards puts up a team-high 13.8 points per game. He is also posting 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists, shooting 38.1% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Josh Carlton averages a team-leading 6.3 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 11.7 points and 1 assists, shooting 62.2% from the floor.

Jamal Shead is tops on the Cougars at 5.3 assists per contest, while also posting 2.7 rebounds and 9.3 points.

Taze Moore is averaging 9 points, 2.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.

UCF Players to Watch