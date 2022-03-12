UCF and Memphis battle in the fourth quarterfinal of the AAC Tournament on Friday night.

UCF snapped a two-game losing streak on Thursday when it slipped by rival USF 60-58 in the second round of the AAC Tournament.

How to Watch the AAC Semifinal UCF vs Memphis in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Live stream the UCF vs Memphis game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Knights finished the year just 9-9 in conference play and are fighting for their postseason lives right now.

The only way they can make the NCAA Tournament is by winning the conference title, but they still have a shot at the NIT and getting a win against Memphis on Friday night would be a huge help.

Memphis, though, will be looking to keep that from happening as it tries and secure its spot in the NCAA Tournament with a win.

The Tigers will be playing in their first game of the tournament after finishing the regular season with 10 wins in their last 11 games.

It was a great finish for the Tigers after they started just 9-8 overall and 3-4 in the AAC.

The turnaround has been impressive, but now they want to finish it off with a good showing in the conference tournament to improve their seed line come selection Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply.