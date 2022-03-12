Skip to main content

How to Watch UCF vs. Memphis: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kyler Edwards (11) dribbles against UCF Knights guard Darin Green Jr. (22) in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see the No. 3 seed Memphis Tigers (19-9, 13-5 AAC) play the No. 6 seed UCF Knights (18-11, 9-9 AAC) in the AAC Tournament Friday at Dickies Arena, beginning at 9:30 PM.

How to Watch Memphis vs. UCF

Memphis vs UCF Betting Information

Memphis

-9.5

143.5 points

Key Stats for Memphis vs. UCF

  • The 76.1 points per game the Tigers score are 8.4 more points than the Knights allow (67.7).
  • The Knights score an average of 69.9 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 68.5 the Tigers give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Tigers have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% higher than the 42% of shots the Knights' opponents have made.
  • The Knights are shooting 42.4% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 39.5% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

Memphis Players to Watch

  • Jalen Duren leads his team in both points (11.9) and rebounds (7.5) per game, and also posts 1.1 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 2.2 blocked shots.
  • Lester Quinones posts 9.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • DeAndre Williams is averaging 11 points, 1.7 assists and 5.6 rebounds per contest.
  • Landers Nolley II averages 10.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 36.8% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Josh Minott averages 6.9 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

UCF Players to Watch

  • Darius Perry is the Knights' top assist man (4.3 per game), and he delivers 11.4 points and 3.8 rebounds.
  • Darin Green Jr. is the Knights' top scorer (13.5 points per game), and he posts 1.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds.
  • The Knights receive 8.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1 assists per game from C.J. Walker.
  • Cheikh Mbacke Diong is putting up a team-leading 6.1 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 6.9 points and 0.8 assists, making 57.9% of his shots from the floor.
  • Brandon Mahan is posting 10.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 37.9% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

AAC Tournament: UCF Knights vs. Memphis

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
