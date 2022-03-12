How to Watch UCF vs. Memphis: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kyler Edwards (11) dribbles against UCF Knights guard Darin Green Jr. (22) in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see the No. 3 seed Memphis Tigers (19-9, 13-5 AAC) play the No. 6 seed UCF Knights (18-11, 9-9 AAC) in the AAC Tournament Friday at Dickies Arena, beginning at 9:30 PM.

How to Watch Memphis vs. UCF

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Dickies Arena

Dickies Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Memphis -9.5 143.5 points

Key Stats for Memphis vs. UCF

The 76.1 points per game the Tigers score are 8.4 more points than the Knights allow (67.7).

The Knights score an average of 69.9 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 68.5 the Tigers give up to opponents.

This season, the Tigers have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% higher than the 42% of shots the Knights' opponents have made.

The Knights are shooting 42.4% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 39.5% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

Memphis Players to Watch

Jalen Duren leads his team in both points (11.9) and rebounds (7.5) per game, and also posts 1.1 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 2.2 blocked shots.

Lester Quinones posts 9.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

DeAndre Williams is averaging 11 points, 1.7 assists and 5.6 rebounds per contest.

Landers Nolley II averages 10.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 36.8% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Josh Minott averages 6.9 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

UCF Players to Watch