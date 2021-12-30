UCF vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch UCF vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 18, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Southern Utah Thunderbirds guard John Knight III (3) dribbles defended by Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

    The UCF Knights (8-2) aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Michigan Wolverines (7-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Addition Financial Arena.

    How to Watch UCF vs. Michigan

    Key Stats for UCF vs. Michigan

    • The Wolverines score 9.9 more points per game (73.5) than the Knights allow (63.6).
    • The Knights put up an average of 73.6 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 64.5 the Wolverines give up.
    • The Wolverines are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Knights allow to opponents.
    • The Knights have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points greater than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.

    Michigan Players to Watch

    • Hunter Dickinson leads the Wolverines in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 15.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.
    • DeVante Jones is Michigan's best passer, dispensing 4.1 assists per game while scoring 7.4 PPG.
    • The Wolverines get the most three-point shooting production out of Eli Brooks, who makes 1.7 threes per game.
    • Brooks is Michigan's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Dickinson leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

    UCF Players to Watch

    • Darin Green Jr. is the top scorer for the Knights with 14.8 points per game. He also tacks on 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game to his statistics.
    • UCF's leader in rebounds is C.J. Walker with 6.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Darius Perry with 5.2 per game.
    • Green is reliable from deep and leads the Knights with 2.9 made threes per game.
    • Brandon Mahan (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for UCF while Cheikh Mbacke Diong (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Michigan Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    North Carolina

    L 72-51

    Away

    12/4/2021

    San Diego State

    W 72-58

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Nebraska

    W 102-67

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Minnesota

    L 75-65

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Southern Utah

    W 87-50

    Home

    12/30/2021

    UCF

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Rutgers

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Michigan State

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Purdue

    -

    Home

    1/14/2022

    Illinois

    -

    Away

    1/18/2022

    Maryland

    -

    Home

    UCF Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Auburn

    L 85-68

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Bethune-Cookman

    W 81-45

    Home

    12/11/2021

    N.C. A&T

    W 83-68

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Temple

    W 65-48

    Away

    12/22/2021

    North Alabama

    W 75-64

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    SMU

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Temple

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Tulsa

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Memphis

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    South Florida

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    30
    2021

    Michigan at UCF

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
