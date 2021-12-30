UCF vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch UCF vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UCF Knights (8-2) aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Michigan Wolverines (7-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Addition Financial Arena.
How to Watch UCF vs. Michigan
- Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Addition Financial Arena
Key Stats for UCF vs. Michigan
- The Wolverines score 9.9 more points per game (73.5) than the Knights allow (63.6).
- The Knights put up an average of 73.6 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 64.5 the Wolverines give up.
- The Wolverines are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Knights allow to opponents.
- The Knights have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points greater than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.
Michigan Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson leads the Wolverines in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 15.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.
- DeVante Jones is Michigan's best passer, dispensing 4.1 assists per game while scoring 7.4 PPG.
- The Wolverines get the most three-point shooting production out of Eli Brooks, who makes 1.7 threes per game.
- Brooks is Michigan's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Dickinson leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
UCF Players to Watch
- Darin Green Jr. is the top scorer for the Knights with 14.8 points per game. He also tacks on 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game to his statistics.
- UCF's leader in rebounds is C.J. Walker with 6.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Darius Perry with 5.2 per game.
- Green is reliable from deep and leads the Knights with 2.9 made threes per game.
- Brandon Mahan (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for UCF while Cheikh Mbacke Diong (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
North Carolina
L 72-51
Away
12/4/2021
San Diego State
W 72-58
Home
12/7/2021
Nebraska
W 102-67
Away
12/11/2021
Minnesota
L 75-65
Home
12/18/2021
Southern Utah
W 87-50
Home
12/30/2021
UCF
-
Away
1/4/2022
Rutgers
-
Away
1/8/2022
Michigan State
-
Home
1/11/2022
Purdue
-
Home
1/14/2022
Illinois
-
Away
1/18/2022
Maryland
-
Home
UCF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Auburn
L 85-68
Away
12/5/2021
Bethune-Cookman
W 81-45
Home
12/11/2021
N.C. A&T
W 83-68
Home
12/15/2021
Temple
W 65-48
Away
12/22/2021
North Alabama
W 75-64
Home
12/30/2021
Michigan
-
Home
1/2/2022
SMU
-
Away
1/5/2022
Temple
-
Home
1/8/2022
Tulsa
-
Home
1/12/2022
Memphis
-
Home
1/15/2022
South Florida
-
Away
