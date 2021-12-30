UCF vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

Dec 18, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Southern Utah Thunderbirds guard John Knight III (3) dribbles defended by Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The UCF Knights (8-2) aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Michigan Wolverines (7-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Addition Financial Arena.

How to Watch UCF vs. Michigan

Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021

Thursday, December 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Addition Financial Arena

Addition Financial Arena

Key Stats for UCF vs. Michigan

The Wolverines score 9.9 more points per game (73.5) than the Knights allow (63.6).

The Knights put up an average of 73.6 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 64.5 the Wolverines give up.

The Wolverines are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Knights allow to opponents.

The Knights have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points greater than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.

Michigan Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson leads the Wolverines in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 15.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

DeVante Jones is Michigan's best passer, dispensing 4.1 assists per game while scoring 7.4 PPG.

The Wolverines get the most three-point shooting production out of Eli Brooks, who makes 1.7 threes per game.

Brooks is Michigan's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Dickinson leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

UCF Players to Watch

Darin Green Jr. is the top scorer for the Knights with 14.8 points per game. He also tacks on 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game to his statistics.

UCF's leader in rebounds is C.J. Walker with 6.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Darius Perry with 5.2 per game.

Green is reliable from deep and leads the Knights with 2.9 made threes per game.

Brandon Mahan (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for UCF while Cheikh Mbacke Diong (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/1/2021 North Carolina L 72-51 Away 12/4/2021 San Diego State W 72-58 Home 12/7/2021 Nebraska W 102-67 Away 12/11/2021 Minnesota L 75-65 Home 12/18/2021 Southern Utah W 87-50 Home 12/30/2021 UCF - Away 1/4/2022 Rutgers - Away 1/8/2022 Michigan State - Home 1/11/2022 Purdue - Home 1/14/2022 Illinois - Away 1/18/2022 Maryland - Home

UCF Schedule