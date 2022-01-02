How to Watch UCF at SMU in Men's College Basketball

UCF and SMU both look to extend long winning streaks on Sunday when they battle in American conference action

UCF heads to SMU coming off its biggest win of the year. Thursday night the Knights overcame a 12 point second-half deficit to come back and beat Michigan 85-71. UCF didn't miss a three in the second half in the comeback victory.

How to Watch UCF at SMU in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the UCF at SMU game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was an impressive win for the Knights and improved their record to 9-2 on the year. The win was their fifth in a row that has included a victory over Temple in their American conference opener.

Sunday the Knight will look to avoid a letdown against an SMU team that has won seven straight.

The Mustangs got off to a rocky start to the season winning just three of their first six, but have been perfect since. Their winning streak has included big wins over Vanderbilt and Dayton.

Last time out, SMU beat Tulsa in their conference opener and are looking to stay perfect against a very good UCF team.

Both of these teams are trying to prove they belong at the top of the American with Houston, which should make this a fantastic game on Sunday afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply.