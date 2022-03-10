Skip to main content

How to Watch UCF vs. South Florida: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kyler Edwards (11) shoots against UCF Knights guard Darius Perry (2) in the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 seed UCF Knights (17-11, 9-9 AAC) square off against the No. 11 seed South Florida Bulls (8-22, 3-15 AAC) in the AAC Tournament Thursday at Addition Financial Arena, starting at 7:00 PM. Watch as both teams attempt to take one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

How to Watch UCF vs. South Florida

Key Stats for UCF vs. South Florida

  • The 70.2 points per game the Knights score are 5.1 more points than the Bulls allow (65.1).
  • The Bulls put up an average of 57.4 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 68.0 the Knights give up to opponents.
  • The Knights make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
  • The Bulls have shot at a 37.5% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points less than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Knights have averaged.

UCF Players to Watch

  • Darin Green Jr. leads the Knights in scoring, tallying 13.6 points per game to go with 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
  • Cheikh Mbacke Diong is UCF's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.0 per game, while Darius Perry is its best passer, distributing 4.3 assists in each contest.
  • Green makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knights, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
  • Perry is UCF's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Mbacke Diong leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

South Florida Players to Watch

  • The Bulls' Caleb Murphy averages enough points (11.2 per game) and assists (3.2 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Russel Tchewa's stat line of 5.6 rebounds, 7.9 points and 0.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the South Florida rebounding leaderboard.
  • Javon Greene makes 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulls.
  • South Florida's leader in steals is Greene with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jamir Chaplin with 0.5 per game.

UCF Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/17/2022

Houston

L 70-52

Away

2/20/2022

East Carolina

W 69-66

Home

2/23/2022

Cincinnati

W 75-61

Home

3/3/2022

Tulane

L 82-67

Away

3/6/2022

Tulsa

L 73-72

Away

3/10/2022

South Florida

-

Home

South Florida Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Tulsa

L 65-57

Home

2/23/2022

East Carolina

L 64-60

Away

2/26/2022

Cincinnati

W 56-54

Away

3/3/2022

Memphis

L 73-64

Home

3/6/2022

Temple

L 75-47

Away

3/10/2022

UCF

-

Away

How To Watch

March
10
2022

AAC Tournament: South Florida vs. UCF

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
