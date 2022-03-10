How to Watch UCF vs. South Florida: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 6 seed UCF Knights (17-11, 9-9 AAC) square off against the No. 11 seed South Florida Bulls (8-22, 3-15 AAC) in the AAC Tournament Thursday at Addition Financial Arena, starting at 7:00 PM. Watch as both teams attempt to take one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.
How to Watch UCF vs. South Florida
- Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Addition Financial Arena
Key Stats for UCF vs. South Florida
- The 70.2 points per game the Knights score are 5.1 more points than the Bulls allow (65.1).
- The Bulls put up an average of 57.4 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 68.0 the Knights give up to opponents.
- The Knights make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
- The Bulls have shot at a 37.5% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points less than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Knights have averaged.
UCF Players to Watch
- Darin Green Jr. leads the Knights in scoring, tallying 13.6 points per game to go with 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
- Cheikh Mbacke Diong is UCF's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.0 per game, while Darius Perry is its best passer, distributing 4.3 assists in each contest.
- Green makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knights, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
- Perry is UCF's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Mbacke Diong leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.
South Florida Players to Watch
- The Bulls' Caleb Murphy averages enough points (11.2 per game) and assists (3.2 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Russel Tchewa's stat line of 5.6 rebounds, 7.9 points and 0.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the South Florida rebounding leaderboard.
- Javon Greene makes 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulls.
- South Florida's leader in steals is Greene with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jamir Chaplin with 0.5 per game.
UCF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/17/2022
Houston
L 70-52
Away
2/20/2022
East Carolina
W 69-66
Home
2/23/2022
Cincinnati
W 75-61
Home
3/3/2022
Tulane
L 82-67
Away
3/6/2022
Tulsa
L 73-72
Away
3/10/2022
South Florida
-
Home
South Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Tulsa
L 65-57
Home
2/23/2022
East Carolina
L 64-60
Away
2/26/2022
Cincinnati
W 56-54
Away
3/3/2022
Memphis
L 73-64
Home
3/6/2022
Temple
L 75-47
Away
3/10/2022
UCF
-
Away
