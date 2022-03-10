Feb 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kyler Edwards (11) shoots against UCF Knights guard Darius Perry (2) in the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 seed UCF Knights (17-11, 9-9 AAC) square off against the No. 11 seed South Florida Bulls (8-22, 3-15 AAC) in the AAC Tournament Thursday at Addition Financial Arena, starting at 7:00 PM. Watch as both teams attempt to take one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

How to Watch UCF vs. South Florida

Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Thursday, March 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Addition Financial Arena

Addition Financial Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for UCF vs. South Florida

The 70.2 points per game the Knights score are 5.1 more points than the Bulls allow (65.1).

The Bulls put up an average of 57.4 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 68.0 the Knights give up to opponents.

The Knights make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

The Bulls have shot at a 37.5% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points less than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Knights have averaged.

UCF Players to Watch

Darin Green Jr. leads the Knights in scoring, tallying 13.6 points per game to go with 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Cheikh Mbacke Diong is UCF's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.0 per game, while Darius Perry is its best passer, distributing 4.3 assists in each contest.

Green makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knights, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

Perry is UCF's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Mbacke Diong leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

South Florida Players to Watch

The Bulls' Caleb Murphy averages enough points (11.2 per game) and assists (3.2 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.

Russel Tchewa's stat line of 5.6 rebounds, 7.9 points and 0.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the South Florida rebounding leaderboard.

Javon Greene makes 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulls.

South Florida's leader in steals is Greene with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jamir Chaplin with 0.5 per game.

UCF Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/17/2022 Houston L 70-52 Away 2/20/2022 East Carolina W 69-66 Home 2/23/2022 Cincinnati W 75-61 Home 3/3/2022 Tulane L 82-67 Away 3/6/2022 Tulsa L 73-72 Away 3/10/2022 South Florida - Home

South Florida Schedule