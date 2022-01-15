How to Watch UCF vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The South Florida Bulls (5-10, 0-3 AAC) aim to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the UCF Knights (10-4, 2-2 AAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Yuengling Center.
How to Watch South Florida vs. UCF
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Yuengling Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UCF
-8
129.5 points
Key Stats for South Florida vs. UCF
- The Knights average 72.6 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 63.0 the Bulls give up.
- The Bulls' 57.8 points per game are 7.1 fewer points than the 64.9 the Knights allow.
- The Knights make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
- The Bulls' 38.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than the Knights have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).
UCF Players to Watch
- Darius Perry posts a team-best 4.9 assists per game. He is also posting 11.5 points and 3.6 rebounds, shooting 41.9% from the field and 43.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Darin Green Jr. is tops on the Knights at 14.9 points per game, while also averaging 1.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds.
- Brandon Mahan puts up 10.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 35.5% from the field and 30.5% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- C.J. Walker leads his squad in rebounds per contest (6.4), and also averages 8.6 points and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Cheikh Mbacke Diong posts 6.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
South Florida Players to Watch
- Javon Greene gives the Bulls 9.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jamir Chaplin gets the Bulls 9.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Russel Tchewa tops the Bulls in rebounding (5.2 per game), and produces 5.6 points and 0.6 assists. He also puts up 0.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jalyn McCreary gets the Bulls 4.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He also posts 0.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
15
2022
UCF at South Florida
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)