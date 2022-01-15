How to Watch UCF vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Houston Cougars guard Ramon Walker Jr. (3) drives to the basket as South Florida Bulls guard Caleb Murphy (23) defends during the second half at Yuengling Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The South Florida Bulls (5-10, 0-3 AAC) aim to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the UCF Knights (10-4, 2-2 AAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Yuengling Center.

How to Watch South Florida vs. UCF

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Yuengling Center

Yuengling Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total UCF -8 129.5 points

Key Stats for South Florida vs. UCF

The Knights average 72.6 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 63.0 the Bulls give up.

The Bulls' 57.8 points per game are 7.1 fewer points than the 64.9 the Knights allow.

The Knights make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).

The Bulls' 38.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than the Knights have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).

UCF Players to Watch

Darius Perry posts a team-best 4.9 assists per game. He is also posting 11.5 points and 3.6 rebounds, shooting 41.9% from the field and 43.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Darin Green Jr. is tops on the Knights at 14.9 points per game, while also averaging 1.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

Brandon Mahan puts up 10.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 35.5% from the field and 30.5% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

C.J. Walker leads his squad in rebounds per contest (6.4), and also averages 8.6 points and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Cheikh Mbacke Diong posts 6.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

South Florida Players to Watch