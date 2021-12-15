Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UCF at Temple in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    UCF goes for its third straight win in college basketball on Wednesday night when it opens AAC play at Temple.
    Author:

    UCF has bounced back nicely from consecutive losses to Oklahoma and Auburn with back-to-back wins. The Knights beat Bethune-Cookman and North Carolina A&T to push their record to 6-2.

    How to Watch UCF at Temple in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream the UCF at Temple game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Wednesday, they will look to make it three in a row when they open up conference play at Temple.

    The Knights will go right back out of conference to play Florida State next, but first want to take care of an Owls team who is coming off a loss to Saint Joseph's.

    Temple's loss to Saint Joseph's snapped a five-game winning streak that included a big overtime win against Vanderbilt.

    The Owls are now 6-4 on the year as they suffered an early three-game losing streak that they have had to dig their way out of.

    Wednesday, they hope they can avoid another losing streak and beat conference rival UCF.

    Both teams want to start off AAC play with a win which should make for a great game between the schools.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    15
    2021

    UCF at Temple in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    christian wood rockets
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets at Cavaliers

    55 seconds ago
    joel embiid 76ers
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at 76ers

    55 seconds ago
    hawks trae young
    NBA

    How to Watch Hawks at Magic

    55 seconds ago
    Drone Racing
    DRL Drone Racing

    How to Watch DRL Drone Racing

    55 seconds ago
    duke women
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch South Carolina at Duke in Women's College Basketball

    55 seconds ago
    lsu women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Alcorn State at LSU in Women's College Basketball

    55 seconds ago
    ucf basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UCF at Temple in Men's College Basketball

    55 seconds ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Anaheim, CA, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Dante Harris (2) shoots against Saint Josephs Hawks guard Cameron Brown (3) during the second half of the Wooden Legacy at Anaheim Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Howard at Georgetown in Men's College Basketball

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Howard Bison forward Steve Settle III (2) dribbles the ball against Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) and forward Jermaine Samuels (23) during the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Georgetown vs. Howard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy