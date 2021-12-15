How to Watch UCF at Temple in Men's College Basketball

UCF goes for its third straight win in college basketball on Wednesday night when it opens AAC play at Temple.

UCF has bounced back nicely from consecutive losses to Oklahoma and Auburn with back-to-back wins. The Knights beat Bethune-Cookman and North Carolina A&T to push their record to 6-2.

How to Watch UCF at Temple in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 15, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Wednesday, they will look to make it three in a row when they open up conference play at Temple.

The Knights will go right back out of conference to play Florida State next, but first want to take care of an Owls team who is coming off a loss to Saint Joseph's.

Temple's loss to Saint Joseph's snapped a five-game winning streak that included a big overtime win against Vanderbilt.

The Owls are now 6-4 on the year as they suffered an early three-game losing streak that they have had to dig their way out of.

Wednesday, they hope they can avoid another losing streak and beat conference rival UCF.

Both teams want to start off AAC play with a win which should make for a great game between the schools.

