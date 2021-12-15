Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    How to Watch UCF vs. Temple: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Feb 14, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; UCF Knights guard Darius Perry (2) drives to the basket against Cincinnati Bearcats center Chris Vogt (33) in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

    The Temple Owls (6-4, 0-0 AAC) will host the UCF Knights (6-2, 0-0 AAC) after winning three straight home games. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

    How to Watch Temple vs. UCF

    UCF vs Temple Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    UCF

    -4.5

    135.5 points

    Key Stats for Temple vs. UCF

    • The Knights put up 6.6 more points per game (74.5) than the Owls allow (67.9).
    • The Owls put up an average of 67.8 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 65.5 the Knights give up to opponents.
    • The Knights make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

    UCF Players to Watch

    • Darius Perry is tops on the Knights at 5.3 assists per game, while also posting 3.8 rebounds and 12.8 points.
    • Darin Green Jr. is tops on the Knights at 15.8 points per game, while also averaging 1.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds.
    • C.J. Walker paces his team in rebounds per game (5.5), and also averages 9.6 points and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Brandon Mahan is putting up 8.3 points, 2.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest.
    • Cheikh Mbacke Diong posts a team-best 5.5 rebounds per game. He is also posting 5.0 points and 0.6 assists, shooting 56.7% from the floor.

    Temple Players to Watch

    • Damian Dunn is putting up 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 39.8% of his shots from the field.
    • Jeremiah Williams is the Owls' top assist man (4.5 per game), and he posts 9.2 points and 3.8 rebounds.
    • Khalif Battle is posting a team-best 18.8 points per contest. And he is delivering 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists, making 53.8% of his shots from the floor and 48.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per game.
    • Nick Jourdain is putting up a team-high 5.5 rebounds per game. And he is producing 3.5 points and 0.8 assists, making 39.4% of his shots from the field.
    • Jake Forrester gets the Owls 6.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.2 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    15
    2021

    UCF at Temple

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
