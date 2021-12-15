Publish date:
How to Watch UCF vs. Temple: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Temple Owls (6-4, 0-0 AAC) will host the UCF Knights (6-2, 0-0 AAC) after winning three straight home games. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
How to Watch Temple vs. UCF
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Liacouras Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UCF
-4.5
135.5 points
Key Stats for Temple vs. UCF
- The Knights put up 6.6 more points per game (74.5) than the Owls allow (67.9).
- The Owls put up an average of 67.8 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 65.5 the Knights give up to opponents.
- The Knights make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
UCF Players to Watch
- Darius Perry is tops on the Knights at 5.3 assists per game, while also posting 3.8 rebounds and 12.8 points.
- Darin Green Jr. is tops on the Knights at 15.8 points per game, while also averaging 1.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds.
- C.J. Walker paces his team in rebounds per game (5.5), and also averages 9.6 points and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Brandon Mahan is putting up 8.3 points, 2.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest.
- Cheikh Mbacke Diong posts a team-best 5.5 rebounds per game. He is also posting 5.0 points and 0.6 assists, shooting 56.7% from the floor.
Temple Players to Watch
- Damian Dunn is putting up 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 39.8% of his shots from the field.
- Jeremiah Williams is the Owls' top assist man (4.5 per game), and he posts 9.2 points and 3.8 rebounds.
- Khalif Battle is posting a team-best 18.8 points per contest. And he is delivering 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists, making 53.8% of his shots from the floor and 48.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per game.
- Nick Jourdain is putting up a team-high 5.5 rebounds per game. And he is producing 3.5 points and 0.8 assists, making 39.4% of his shots from the field.
- Jake Forrester gets the Owls 6.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.2 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
