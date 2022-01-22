How to Watch UCF vs. Tulane: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UCF Knights (11-5, 3-3 AAC) are at home in AAC action against the Tulane Green Wave (7-8, 4-2 AAC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Addition Financial Arena
- Arena: Addition Financial Arena
Key Stats for UCF vs. Tulane
- The Knights average 72.5 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 72.1 the Green Wave give up.
- The Green Wave put up an average of 72.3 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 66.8 the Knights allow to opponents.
- This season, the Knights have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Green Wave's opponents have knocked down.
- The Green Wave's 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Knights have given up to their opponents (42%).
UCF Players to Watch
- The Knights scoring leader is Darin Green Jr., who averages 13.5 per contest to go with 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
- C.J. Walker leads UCF in rebounding, averaging 6.1 per game, while Darius Perry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.8 in each contest.
- Green leads the Knights in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Brandon Mahan is UCF's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Cheikh Mbacke Diong leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.
Tulane Players to Watch
- Kevin Cross has averaged 6.1 boards and 3.4 assists per game, putting him atop the Green Wave leaderboards in those stat categories.
- Jalen Cook scores 18.3 points per game, putting him at the top of the Tulane scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 2.8 rebounds and adds 3.2 assists per game.
- Jaylen Forbes is the top scorer from deep for the Green Wave, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Sion James (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Tulane while Cross (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
UCF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/2/2022
SMU
L 72-60
Away
1/5/2022
Temple
L 66-62
Home
1/12/2022
Memphis
W 74-64
Home
1/15/2022
South Florida
L 75-51
Away
1/18/2022
East Carolina
W 92-85
Away
1/22/2022
Tulane
-
Home
1/26/2022
Wichita State
-
Away
1/29/2022
Houston
-
Home
2/3/2022
South Florida
-
Home
2/5/2022
Memphis
-
Away
2/8/2022
Wichita State
-
Home
Tulane Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/1/2022
Cincinnati
W 68-60
Away
1/5/2022
East Carolina
L 88-80
Away
1/8/2022
South Florida
W 68-54
Home
1/12/2022
Wichita State
W 68-67
Away
1/15/2022
SMU
L 75-66
Home
1/22/2022
UCF
-
Away
1/26/2022
Tulsa
-
Home
1/29/2022
Wichita State
-
Home
2/2/2022
Houston
-
Away
2/5/2022
East Carolina
-
Home
2/9/2022
Memphis
-
Away
