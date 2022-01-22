Skip to main content

How to Watch UCF vs. Tulane: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 1, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tulane Green Wave guard Jalen Cook (3) drives to the basket against Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mika Adams-Woods (23) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The UCF Knights (11-5, 3-3 AAC) are at home in AAC action against the Tulane Green Wave (7-8, 4-2 AAC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UCF vs. Tulane

Key Stats for UCF vs. Tulane

  • The Knights average 72.5 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 72.1 the Green Wave give up.
  • The Green Wave put up an average of 72.3 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 66.8 the Knights allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Knights have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Green Wave's opponents have knocked down.
  • The Green Wave's 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Knights have given up to their opponents (42%).

UCF Players to Watch

  • The Knights scoring leader is Darin Green Jr., who averages 13.5 per contest to go with 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
  • C.J. Walker leads UCF in rebounding, averaging 6.1 per game, while Darius Perry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.8 in each contest.
  • Green leads the Knights in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Brandon Mahan is UCF's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Cheikh Mbacke Diong leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Tulane Players to Watch

  • Kevin Cross has averaged 6.1 boards and 3.4 assists per game, putting him atop the Green Wave leaderboards in those stat categories.
  • Jalen Cook scores 18.3 points per game, putting him at the top of the Tulane scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 2.8 rebounds and adds 3.2 assists per game.
  • Jaylen Forbes is the top scorer from deep for the Green Wave, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
  • Sion James (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Tulane while Cross (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

UCF Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/2/2022

SMU

L 72-60

Away

1/5/2022

Temple

L 66-62

Home

1/12/2022

Memphis

W 74-64

Home

1/15/2022

South Florida

L 75-51

Away

1/18/2022

East Carolina

W 92-85

Away

1/22/2022

Tulane

-

Home

1/26/2022

Wichita State

-

Away

1/29/2022

Houston

-

Home

2/3/2022

South Florida

-

Home

2/5/2022

Memphis

-

Away

2/8/2022

Wichita State

-

Home

Tulane Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/1/2022

Cincinnati

W 68-60

Away

1/5/2022

East Carolina

L 88-80

Away

1/8/2022

South Florida

W 68-54

Home

1/12/2022

Wichita State

W 68-67

Away

1/15/2022

SMU

L 75-66

Home

1/22/2022

UCF

-

Away

1/26/2022

Tulsa

-

Home

1/29/2022

Wichita State

-

Home

2/2/2022

Houston

-

Away

2/5/2022

East Carolina

-

Home

2/9/2022

Memphis

-

Away

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Tulane at UCF

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 1, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tulane Green Wave guard Jalen Cook (3) drives to the basket against Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mika Adams-Woods (23) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
