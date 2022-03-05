How to Watch UCF vs. Tulsa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UCF Knights (17-10, 9-8 AAC) will look to stop a four-game road slide when they visit the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-19, 3-14 AAC) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Donald W. Reynolds Center. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Tulsa vs. UCF
- Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Donald W. Reynolds Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Tulsa vs. UCF
- The Golden Hurricane put up 67.3 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 67.8 the Knights give up.
- The Knights score just 0.6 more points per game (70.1) than the Golden Hurricane give up (69.5).
- The Golden Hurricane are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Knights allow to opponents.
- The Knights' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Golden Hurricane have allowed to their opponents.
Tulsa Players to Watch
- Jeriah Horne averages 16 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.4 assists, shooting 45% from the field and 41.1% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Sam Griffin posts 14.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Darien Jackson puts up 9.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 55.3% from the floor.
- Rey Idowu averages 7.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Anthony Pritchard paces the Golden Hurricane at 3 assists per game, while also averaging 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 points.
UCF Players to Watch
- Darius Perry is the Knights' top assist man (4.4 per game), and he contributes 11.1 points and 3.8 rebounds.
- Darin Green Jr. is the Knights' top scorer (13.4 points per game), and he produces 1.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds.
- Brandon Mahan is putting up 10.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 37.9% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.
- C.J. Walker tops the Knights in rebounding (5.9 per game), and averages 8.3 points and 1 assists. He also posts 0.3 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Cheikh Mbacke Diong is the Knights' top rebounder (5.9 per game), and he averages 7.1 points and 0.7 assists.
How To Watch
March
6
2022
UCF at Tulsa
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)