How to Watch UCF vs. Tulsa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 23, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Sam Griffin (1) shoots against Southern Methodist Mustangs guard Kendric Davis (3) during the first half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The UCF Knights (17-10, 9-8 AAC) will look to stop a four-game road slide when they visit the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-19, 3-14 AAC) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Donald W. Reynolds Center. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Tulsa vs. UCF

Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Key Stats for Tulsa vs. UCF

The Golden Hurricane put up 67.3 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 67.8 the Knights give up.

The Knights score just 0.6 more points per game (70.1) than the Golden Hurricane give up (69.5).

The Golden Hurricane are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Knights allow to opponents.

The Knights' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Golden Hurricane have allowed to their opponents.

Tulsa Players to Watch

Jeriah Horne averages 16 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.4 assists, shooting 45% from the field and 41.1% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Sam Griffin posts 14.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Darien Jackson puts up 9.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 55.3% from the floor.

Rey Idowu averages 7.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Anthony Pritchard paces the Golden Hurricane at 3 assists per game, while also averaging 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 points.

UCF Players to Watch