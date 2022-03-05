Skip to main content

How to Watch UCF vs. Tulsa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 23, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Sam Griffin (1) shoots against Southern Methodist Mustangs guard Kendric Davis (3) during the first half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 23, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Sam Griffin (1) shoots against Southern Methodist Mustangs guard Kendric Davis (3) during the first half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The UCF Knights (17-10, 9-8 AAC) will look to stop a four-game road slide when they visit the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-19, 3-14 AAC) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Donald W. Reynolds Center. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Tulsa vs. UCF

Key Stats for Tulsa vs. UCF

  • The Golden Hurricane put up 67.3 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 67.8 the Knights give up.
  • The Knights score just 0.6 more points per game (70.1) than the Golden Hurricane give up (69.5).
  • The Golden Hurricane are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Knights allow to opponents.
  • The Knights' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Golden Hurricane have allowed to their opponents.

Tulsa Players to Watch

  • Jeriah Horne averages 16 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.4 assists, shooting 45% from the field and 41.1% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Sam Griffin posts 14.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
  • Darien Jackson puts up 9.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 55.3% from the floor.
  • Rey Idowu averages 7.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Anthony Pritchard paces the Golden Hurricane at 3 assists per game, while also averaging 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 points.

UCF Players to Watch

  • Darius Perry is the Knights' top assist man (4.4 per game), and he contributes 11.1 points and 3.8 rebounds.
  • Darin Green Jr. is the Knights' top scorer (13.4 points per game), and he produces 1.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds.
  • Brandon Mahan is putting up 10.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 37.9% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.
  • C.J. Walker tops the Knights in rebounding (5.9 per game), and averages 8.3 points and 1 assists. He also posts 0.3 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
  • Cheikh Mbacke Diong is the Knights' top rebounder (5.9 per game), and he averages 7.1 points and 0.7 assists.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

UCF at Tulsa

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 4, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) and New Jersey Devils left wing Andreas Johnsson (11) skate up ice during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) makes a save off a shot on goal by Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) in the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) skates with the puck during the second period against Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) controls the puck ahead of Anaheim Ducks center Isac Lundestrom (21) during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates with the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) and Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Hagel (38) after Kane scores a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the second period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck while being defended by San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) fouls Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) reach for a rebound in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy