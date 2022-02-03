Skip to main content

How to Watch UCLA at Arizona in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Top 10 teams battle Thursday night when UCLA invades Arizona looking to beat the Wildcats for the second time this season.

UCLA and Arizona have been two of the best teams in the country this year, but the Bruins got the better of the Wildcats in the first meeting, winning 75-59. 

How to Watch UCLA at Arizona in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the UCLA at Arizona game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was the biggest win of the year for them and is part of a current six-game winning streak. 

The Bruins are now 16-2 overall and 8-1 in the Pac-12, as they have climbed back up to No. 3 in the country.

UCLA is at the top of the conference, and if it can pick up another win against Arizona, the team could really put a stamp on who is the best program in the conference.

The Wildcats, though, will have something to say about that as they have won every other Pac-12 game by at least 11 points. 

They have been as dominant as anyone for most of the season but need to prove they can dethrone the Bruins.

This should be a terrific game between teams not only battling for the Pac-12 title but also dreaming of a potential Final Four run come March.

Regional restrictions may apply.

