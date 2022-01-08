Skip to main content

How to Watch UCLA at Cal in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA goes for its fifth straight win Saturday when it travels to Cal for a Pac-12 showdown.

The No. 5 UCLA men's basketball team has played just two game since Dec. 1 due to COVID-19 issues in the program.

The Bruins, though, have handled it well, as they showed no signs of rust on Thursday when they beat Long Beach State by 18 points. The win was the fourth in a row for them, as they haven't lost since an 83–63 defeat to No. 4 Gonzaga way back on Nov. 23.

The schedule ramps up for the Bruins, though, as they are getting into the thick of their Pac-12 schedule, starting Saturday against a Cal team that is coming off a loss to No. 7 USC.

The loss to the Trojans snapped a season-best five-game winning streak for the Golden Bears. Cal was playing its best basketball of the year but just couldn't keep up with the undefeated Trojans.

The Golden Bears will have to play well Saturday to beat UCLA, the preseason favorite to win the conference.

