How to Watch UCLA at Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 9 ranked UCLA get a Pac-12 test in Colorado in its journey trying to get back to the Final Four.

This could end up being a trap game for No. 9 UCLA (12-2) as they are gearing up for a clash with the best team in the conference, but before that, they have to take care of business against Colorado (12-5) tonight. Before UCLA can have a potential Pac-12 conference championship game preview with No. 3 Arizona, it needs to take care of Colorado and for its fifth win in conference play.

How to Watch UCLA at Colorado today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

Watch UCLA at Colorado online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Johnny Juzang carried UCLA to a win over Utah with his season-high 28 points as he continues to be one of the best offensive weapons in college basketball:

This season, UCLA is averaging 79.4 points per game and giving up 66.2 points to their opponents for a 13.2 average margin of victory.

A lot of that offense comes from Johnny Juzang, who is averaging 17.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game on 46-38-82 splits this season. Juzang has stepped up his efficiency this season, scoring and rebounding more in fewer minutes, on better overall shooting splits.

In conference play, he is even better, with 19.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

On the other side for Colorado, it is averaging 70.6 points per game and giving up 65.8 points to their opponents for a 4.8 average margin of victory.

In its first game this season, UCLA overwhelmed Colorado in the first half, building a 39-23 lead despite a double-double from Jabari Walker with 22 points and 11 rebounds on 7-of-11 shooting (5-for-7 from three).

UCLA had four players in double figures led by Tyger Campbell’s 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

UCLA at Colorado

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

