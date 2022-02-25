Skip to main content

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA goes for its fourth straight win Thursday night when it travels to conference rival Oregon.

UCLA starts a three-game road trip Thursday when it travels to Oregon looking to extend its three-game winning streak.

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the UCLA at Oregon game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bruins have bounced back since losing three of four with home wins over Washington State, Washington and Arizona State.

The three straight wins have put the Bruins into a second-place tie with USC in the Pac-12. 

Thursday, they will look to keep pace with the Trojans and avenge an earlier 84-81 overtime loss to Oregon.

The Ducks dealt the Bruins their first conference loss of the year, so they will look to pick up the season sweep and snap their two-game losing streak on Thursday.

Oregon returns home from a two-game road trip in which the team suffered a bad blowout loss to Arizona State and then nearly upset first-place Arizona on Saturday.

The Ducks have now lost three of four and have dropped to 10-6 in the Pac-12 and two games back of second place.

It doesn't get much easier for Oregon, as the Ducks play UCLA and USC to close out their home schedule this year.

The Ducks need to find a way to win at least one of these games if they want to feel safe about their chances of making the NCAA Tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.

