How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA looks to bounce back from a loss to Oregon when it travels to Oregon State on Saturday afternoon.

UCLA will play the second of three straight road games on Saturday afternoon when it heads to Oregon State. The first of the road games did not go well as the Bruins were defeated by Oregon 68-63. 

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WLNS-Lansing, MI)

It was the second time this year they lost to the Ducks and it snapped a three-game winning streak.

The loss dropped the Bruins to 12-5 in the Pac-12, placing them one game back of rival USC for second place in the conference standings.

Saturday, they will look to get back in the win column when they take on an Oregon State team that nearly upset USC on Thursday night.

It has not been a good year for the Beavers, but Thursday, they nearly picked up their biggest win of the year before coming up short in double overtime to the No. 16 Trojans.

It was the 13th straight loss for Oregon State, but it showed that it wasn't done fighting this year.

Saturday, the Beavers will look to finally get a win and pull off a big upset of a UCLA team trying to bounce back from the loss to the Ducks.

