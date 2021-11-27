Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch UCLA at UNLV in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 2 UCLA looks to bounce back from a blowout loss to No. 1 Gonzaga when it takes on UNLV on Saturday.
    After making a surprise run to the Final Four last season, the UCLA men's basketball team entered this year with big expectations.

    How to Watch Bruins vs. Runnin’ Rebels Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

    TV: Marquee Sports Network

    Live stream the Bruins at Runnin’ Rebels game on fuboTV: Start your 7-day free trial!

    All of the key players from the team that ran through March Madness returned, and the No. 2 Bruins added an impact freshman in Peyton Watson and an impact transfer in Myles Johnson.

    In their first few games, it looked as if the Bruins' momentum from the end of last season had indeed carried over. They were easily defeating inferior opponents and the chemistry was clear.

    However, when they received a chance for revenge against No. 1 Gonzaga, they could not secure a win. Rather, the Bulldogs dominated 83–63 last Tuesday.

    UCLA returns to action today in Las Vegas against the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels.

    UNLV is in its first year under new head coach Kevin Kruger. The Rebels come into this matchup with a 4–2 record after suffering back-to-back losses against Michigan and Wichita State, but they didn’t look outmatched in either meeting.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    UCLA Bruins vs. UNLV Runnin’ Rebels

    TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
    Time
    5:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
