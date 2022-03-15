How to Watch the First Round Matchup: No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Akron

UCLA will face off against Akron in the first round of this year’s men’s NCAA tournament.

UCLA returns to the NCAA tournament after last year’s dramatic run to the Final Four, earning the No. 4 seed in the East Region. Mick Cronin’s team will face No. 13 Akron, champion of the MAC.

How to watch the first-round matchup between No. 4 UCLA and No. 13 Akron:

Game Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Game Time: 9:50 p.m ET

TV: TBS

UCLA and Akron will wrap up Thursday’s games in Portland, following Boise State-Memphis, Gonzaga-Georgia State and Saint Mary’s vs. the Wyoming/Indiana winner.

The Bruins continue to impress under Cronin, going 25–7 during the season, with a 15–5 Pac-12 record. They beat Villanova and Marquette in non-conference play, and split the regular-season series against Arizona and USC in conference play. In the Pac-12 tournament, they beat Washington State and USC before losing in the title game to Arizona, 84–76.

The Zips are on a roll to end their season, with eight straight wins dating back to Feb. 19. After finishing third in the MAC regular season at 14–6 in conference play, Akron beat Buffalo, Toledo and rival Kent State to crash the Big Dance.

The winner of Thursday’s game will face the winner of No. 5 Saint Mary’s and either No. 12 Wyoming or Indiana, depending on who wins the First Four game between the Cowboys and Hoosiers.

