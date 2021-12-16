UCLA vs. Alabama State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

How to Watch UCLA vs. Alabama State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Alabama State Hornets (2-9) will look to turn around a four-game losing streak when they visit the No. 4 UCLA Bruins (9-1) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Pauley Pavilion. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Pauley Pavilion
Key Stats for UCLA vs. Alabama State
- The Bruins average 7.7 fewer points per game (73.2) than the Hornets give up (80.9).
- The Hornets put up 10.8 more points per game (69.8) than the Bruins give up to opponents (59.0).
- The Bruins make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
- The Hornets are shooting 43.5% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 42.0% the Bruins' opponents have shot this season.
UCLA Players to Watch
- Johnny Juzang leads the Bruins in scoring, tallying 16.6 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
- Myles Johnson leads UCLA in rebounding, averaging 6.9 per game, while Tyger Campbell leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.2 in each contest.
- Campbell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bruins, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. is UCLA's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Johnson leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.
Alabama State Players to Watch
- Gerald Liddell's points (11.0 per game) and assists (2.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hornets' leaderboards.
- Jordan O'Neal grabs 5.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.7 points per game and adds 0.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Alabama State rebounding leaderboard.
- Juan Reyna is the top shooter from deep for the Hornets, hitting 1.6 threes per game.
- Alabama State's leader in steals and blocks is Liddell with 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.
UCLA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Gonzaga
L 83-63
Home
11/27/2021
UNLV
W 73-51
Away
12/1/2021
Colorado
W 73-61
Home
12/5/2021
Washington
W 2-0
Away
12/11/2021
Marquette
W 67-56
Away
12/15/2021
Alabama State
-
Home
12/18/2021
North Carolina
-
Away
12/22/2021
Cal Poly
-
Home
12/30/2021
Arizona
-
Home
1/1/2022
Arizona State
-
Home
1/6/2022
Stanford
-
Away
Alabama State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Tuskegee
W 91-65
Home
11/28/2021
North Alabama
L 81-69
Home
12/1/2021
Dayton
L 93-54
Away
12/8/2021
Samford
L 74-64
Home
12/11/2021
Pepperdine
L 79-62
Away
12/15/2021
UCLA
-
Away
12/21/2021
Memphis
-
Away
12/28/2021
Texas Tech
-
Away
1/3/2022
Mississippi Valley State
-
Away
1/5/2022
UAPB
-
Away
1/8/2022
Jackson State
-
Home