UCLA vs. Alabama State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward David Joplin (23) looks to shoot against UCLA Bruins guard-forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama State Hornets (2-9) will look to turn around a four-game losing streak when they visit the No. 4 UCLA Bruins (9-1) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Pauley Pavilion. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Alabama State

Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Pauley Pavilion

Pauley Pavilion

Key Stats for UCLA vs. Alabama State

The Bruins average 7.7 fewer points per game (73.2) than the Hornets give up (80.9).

The Hornets put up 10.8 more points per game (69.8) than the Bruins give up to opponents (59.0).

The Bruins make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

The Hornets are shooting 43.5% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 42.0% the Bruins' opponents have shot this season.

UCLA Players to Watch

Johnny Juzang leads the Bruins in scoring, tallying 16.6 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Myles Johnson leads UCLA in rebounding, averaging 6.9 per game, while Tyger Campbell leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.2 in each contest.

Campbell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bruins, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is UCLA's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Johnson leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Alabama State Players to Watch

Gerald Liddell's points (11.0 per game) and assists (2.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hornets' leaderboards.

Jordan O'Neal grabs 5.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.7 points per game and adds 0.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Alabama State rebounding leaderboard.

Juan Reyna is the top shooter from deep for the Hornets, hitting 1.6 threes per game.

Alabama State's leader in steals and blocks is Liddell with 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

UCLA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/23/2021 Gonzaga L 83-63 Home 11/27/2021 UNLV W 73-51 Away 12/1/2021 Colorado W 73-61 Home 12/5/2021 Washington W 2-0 Away 12/11/2021 Marquette W 67-56 Away 12/15/2021 Alabama State - Home 12/18/2021 North Carolina - Away 12/22/2021 Cal Poly - Home 12/30/2021 Arizona - Home 1/1/2022 Arizona State - Home 1/6/2022 Stanford - Away

Alabama State Schedule