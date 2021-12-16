UCLA vs. Alabama State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Skip to main content
    December 16, 2021
    How to Watch UCLA vs. Alabama State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward David Joplin (23) looks to shoot against UCLA Bruins guard-forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    The Alabama State Hornets (2-9) will look to turn around a four-game losing streak when they visit the No. 4 UCLA Bruins (9-1) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Pauley Pavilion. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch UCLA vs. Alabama State

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Pauley Pavilion
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for UCLA vs. Alabama State

    • The Bruins average 7.7 fewer points per game (73.2) than the Hornets give up (80.9).
    • The Hornets put up 10.8 more points per game (69.8) than the Bruins give up to opponents (59.0).
    • The Bruins make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
    • The Hornets are shooting 43.5% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 42.0% the Bruins' opponents have shot this season.

    UCLA Players to Watch

    • Johnny Juzang leads the Bruins in scoring, tallying 16.6 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
    • Myles Johnson leads UCLA in rebounding, averaging 6.9 per game, while Tyger Campbell leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.2 in each contest.
    • Campbell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bruins, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
    • Jaime Jaquez Jr. is UCLA's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Johnson leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

    Alabama State Players to Watch

    • Gerald Liddell's points (11.0 per game) and assists (2.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hornets' leaderboards.
    • Jordan O'Neal grabs 5.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.7 points per game and adds 0.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Alabama State rebounding leaderboard.
    • Juan Reyna is the top shooter from deep for the Hornets, hitting 1.6 threes per game.
    • Alabama State's leader in steals and blocks is Liddell with 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

    UCLA Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/23/2021

    Gonzaga

    L 83-63

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UNLV

    W 73-51

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Colorado

    W 73-61

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Washington

    W 2-0

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Marquette

    W 67-56

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Alabama State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Cal Poly

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Arizona State

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Stanford

    -

    Away

    Alabama State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Tuskegee

    W 91-65

    Home

    11/28/2021

    North Alabama

    L 81-69

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Dayton

    L 93-54

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Samford

    L 74-64

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Pepperdine

    L 79-62

    Away

    12/15/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Memphis

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Texas Tech

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Mississippi Valley State

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    UAPB

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Jackson State

    -

    Home

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

