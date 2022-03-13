UCLA and Arizona play a rubber match in the Pac-12 Championship on Saturday night

The two best teams in the Pac-12 all year have been UCLA and Arizona and Saturday they get to battle for a third time in the championship game.

How to Watch the Pac-12 Championship UCLA vs Arizona in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 12, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

UCLA beat rival USC for the second time in three games on Friday night 69-59. The two wins against the Trojans helped the Bruins avenge an earlier season loss to them.

Saturday night they will battle top-seeded Arizona for the third time this year. The Bruins knocked off the Wildcats in the first meeting but dropped the rematch 76-66 back on February 3rd.

Saturday they will look to earn the series win and grab a conference championship.

The Wildcats, though, will look to keep that from happening as they go for their fifth straight win.

Arizona won its fifth straight game on Friday night when it avenged a loss to Colorado by beating the Buffaloes 82-72 in the semifinals.

The win was the 30th of the year for a Wildcats team that wasn't even ranked in the top 25 to start the year.

Arizona has looked like a true national title contender, but first they want to finish off a great season with a Pac-12 Tournament championship.

