UCLA vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

Jan 22, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) and guard Johnny Juzang (3) and guard Tyger Campbell (10) and guard Jules Bernard (1) react during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (16-1, 6-0 Pac-12) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the No. 7 UCLA Bruins (14-2, 5-1 Pac-12) at 11:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. The Bruins have won three games in a row.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Arizona

Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Pauley Pavilion

Pauley Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV

Key Stats for UCLA vs. Arizona

The Wildcats record 26.7 more points per game (88.7) than the Bruins give up (62).

The Bruins average 9.6 more points per game (74) than the Wildcats give up (64.4).

This season, the Wildcats have a 50.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.9% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Bruins' opponents have made.

The Bruins have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points higher than the 36.2% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Arizona Players to Watch

Bennedict Mathurin leads the Wildcats in scoring, tallying 17.5 points per game to go with 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Christian Koloko leads Arizona in rebounding, averaging 7.2 per game, while Kerr Kriisa leads the team in assists, distributing an average of five in each contest.

Kriisa makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.

Dalen Terry and Koloko lead Arizona on the defensive end, with Terry leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Koloko in blocks averaging 3.2 per contest.

UCLA Players to Watch

Johnny Juzang scores 18.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Bruins.

Myles Johnson puts up a stat line of 5.6 rebounds, 4.6 points and 0.6 assists per game for UCLA to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyger Campbell has the top spot for assists with 4.3 per game, adding 11.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per outing.

Juzang is reliable from three-point range and leads the Bruins with 1.9 made threes per game.

Campbell (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for UCLA while Johnson (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Arizona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/3/2022 Washington W 95-79 Home 1/13/2022 Colorado W 76-55 Home 1/15/2022 Utah W 82-64 Home 1/20/2022 Stanford W 85-57 Away 1/23/2022 Cal W 96-71 Away 1/25/2022 UCLA - Away 1/29/2022 Arizona State - Home 2/3/2022 UCLA - Home 2/5/2022 USC - Home 2/7/2022 Arizona State - Away 2/10/2022 Washington State - Away

UCLA Schedule