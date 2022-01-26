UCLA vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch UCLA vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) and guard Johnny Juzang (3) and guard Tyger Campbell (10) and guard Jules Bernard (1) react during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (16-1, 6-0 Pac-12) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the No. 7 UCLA Bruins (14-2, 5-1 Pac-12) at 11:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. The Bruins have won three games in a row.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Arizona

Key Stats for UCLA vs. Arizona

  • The Wildcats record 26.7 more points per game (88.7) than the Bruins give up (62).
  • The Bruins average 9.6 more points per game (74) than the Wildcats give up (64.4).
  • This season, the Wildcats have a 50.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.9% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Bruins' opponents have made.
  • The Bruins have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points higher than the 36.2% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Arizona Players to Watch

  • Bennedict Mathurin leads the Wildcats in scoring, tallying 17.5 points per game to go with 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
  • Christian Koloko leads Arizona in rebounding, averaging 7.2 per game, while Kerr Kriisa leads the team in assists, distributing an average of five in each contest.
  • Kriisa makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
  • Dalen Terry and Koloko lead Arizona on the defensive end, with Terry leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Koloko in blocks averaging 3.2 per contest.

UCLA Players to Watch

  • Johnny Juzang scores 18.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Bruins.
  • Myles Johnson puts up a stat line of 5.6 rebounds, 4.6 points and 0.6 assists per game for UCLA to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyger Campbell has the top spot for assists with 4.3 per game, adding 11.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per outing.
  • Juzang is reliable from three-point range and leads the Bruins with 1.9 made threes per game.
  • Campbell (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for UCLA while Johnson (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Arizona Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/3/2022

Washington

W 95-79

Home

1/13/2022

Colorado

W 76-55

Home

1/15/2022

Utah

W 82-64

Home

1/20/2022

Stanford

W 85-57

Away

1/23/2022

Cal

W 96-71

Away

1/25/2022

UCLA

-

Away

1/29/2022

Arizona State

-

Home

2/3/2022

UCLA

-

Home

2/5/2022

USC

-

Home

2/7/2022

Arizona State

-

Away

2/10/2022

Washington State

-

Away

UCLA Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Cal

W 60-52

Away

1/13/2022

Oregon

L 84-81

Home

1/15/2022

Oregon State

W 81-65

Home

1/20/2022

Utah

W 63-58

Away

1/22/2022

Colorado

W 71-65

Away

1/25/2022

Arizona

-

Home

1/27/2022

Cal

-

Home

1/29/2022

Stanford

-

Home

2/3/2022

Arizona

-

Away

2/5/2022

Arizona State

-

Away

2/8/2022

Stanford

-

Away

How To Watch

January
25
2022

Arizona at UCLA

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

