UCLA vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

How to Watch UCLA vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Maurice Calloo (1) dribbles against Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona State Sun Devils (10-15, 6-9 Pac-12) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the No. 12 UCLA Bruins (20-5, 11-4 Pac-12) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Pauley Pavilion.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Arizona State

  • Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Pauley Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for UCLA vs. Arizona State

  • The 74.0 points per game the Bruins average are 5.2 more points than the Sun Devils allow (68.8).
  • The Sun Devils average only 2.7 more points per game (65.0) than the Bruins allow (62.3).
  • The Bruins are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Sun Devils allow to opponents.

UCLA Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Bruins this season is Johnny Juzang, who averages 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
  • UCLA's leading rebounder is Myles Johnson averaging 6.0 boards per game and its best passer is Tyger Campbell and his 4.4 assists per game.
  • The Bruins get the most three-point shooting production out of Juzang, who makes 1.9 threes per game.
  • The UCLA steals leader is Campbell, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Johnson, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Arizona State Players to Watch

  • DJ Horne is the top scorer for the Sun Devils with 12.4 points per game. He also tacks on 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game to his scoring output.
  • Arizona State's leader in rebounds is Kimani Lawrence with 6.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Marreon Jackson with 3.9 per game.
  • Horne is reliable from distance and leads the Sun Devils with 2.5 made threes per game.
  • Arizona State's leader in steals is Jackson (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Alonzo Gaffney (1.5 per game).

UCLA Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Arizona State

L 87-84

Away

2/8/2022

Stanford

W 79-70

Away

2/12/2022

USC

L 67-64

Away

2/17/2022

Washington State

W 76-56

Home

2/19/2022

Washington

W 76-50

Home

2/21/2022

Arizona State

-

Home

2/24/2022

Oregon

-

Away

2/26/2022

Oregon State

-

Away

2/28/2022

Washington

-

Away

3/5/2022

USC

-

Home

Arizona State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/7/2022

Arizona

L 91-79

Home

2/10/2022

Washington

L 87-64

Away

2/12/2022

Washington State

W 58-55

Away

2/17/2022

Oregon

W 81-57

Home

2/19/2022

Oregon State

W 73-53

Home

2/21/2022

UCLA

-

Away

2/24/2022

Colorado

-

Away

2/26/2022

Utah

-

Away

3/3/2022

Cal

-

Home

3/5/2022

Stanford

-

Home

How To Watch

February
21
2022

Arizona State at UCLA

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
