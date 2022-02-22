UCLA vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

How to Watch UCLA vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona State Sun Devils (10-15, 6-9 Pac-12) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the No. 12 UCLA Bruins (20-5, 11-4 Pac-12) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Pauley Pavilion.
How to Watch UCLA vs. Arizona State
- Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Pauley Pavilion
Key Stats for UCLA vs. Arizona State
- The 74.0 points per game the Bruins average are 5.2 more points than the Sun Devils allow (68.8).
- The Sun Devils average only 2.7 more points per game (65.0) than the Bruins allow (62.3).
- The Bruins are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Sun Devils allow to opponents.
UCLA Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Bruins this season is Johnny Juzang, who averages 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
- UCLA's leading rebounder is Myles Johnson averaging 6.0 boards per game and its best passer is Tyger Campbell and his 4.4 assists per game.
- The Bruins get the most three-point shooting production out of Juzang, who makes 1.9 threes per game.
- The UCLA steals leader is Campbell, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Johnson, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
Arizona State Players to Watch
- DJ Horne is the top scorer for the Sun Devils with 12.4 points per game. He also tacks on 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game to his scoring output.
- Arizona State's leader in rebounds is Kimani Lawrence with 6.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Marreon Jackson with 3.9 per game.
- Horne is reliable from distance and leads the Sun Devils with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Arizona State's leader in steals is Jackson (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Alonzo Gaffney (1.5 per game).
UCLA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Arizona State
L 87-84
Away
2/8/2022
Stanford
W 79-70
Away
2/12/2022
USC
L 67-64
Away
2/17/2022
Washington State
W 76-56
Home
2/19/2022
Washington
W 76-50
Home
2/21/2022
Arizona State
-
Home
2/24/2022
Oregon
-
Away
2/26/2022
Oregon State
-
Away
2/28/2022
Washington
-
Away
3/5/2022
USC
-
Home
Arizona State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/7/2022
Arizona
L 91-79
Home
2/10/2022
Washington
L 87-64
Away
2/12/2022
Washington State
W 58-55
Away
2/17/2022
Oregon
W 81-57
Home
2/19/2022
Oregon State
W 73-53
Home
2/21/2022
UCLA
-
Away
2/24/2022
Colorado
-
Away
2/26/2022
Utah
-
Away
3/3/2022
Cal
-
Home
3/5/2022
Stanford
-
Home
How To Watch
February
21
2022
Arizona State at UCLA
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
