UCLA vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

The Arizona State Sun Devils (10-15, 6-9 Pac-12) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the No. 12 UCLA Bruins (20-5, 11-4 Pac-12) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Pauley Pavilion.

Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022

Monday, February 21, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Pauley Pavilion

Pauley Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for UCLA vs. Arizona State

The 74.0 points per game the Bruins average are 5.2 more points than the Sun Devils allow (68.8).

The Sun Devils average only 2.7 more points per game (65.0) than the Bruins allow (62.3).

The Bruins are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Sun Devils allow to opponents.

UCLA Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Bruins this season is Johnny Juzang, who averages 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.

UCLA's leading rebounder is Myles Johnson averaging 6.0 boards per game and its best passer is Tyger Campbell and his 4.4 assists per game.

The Bruins get the most three-point shooting production out of Juzang, who makes 1.9 threes per game.

The UCLA steals leader is Campbell, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Johnson, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Arizona State Players to Watch

DJ Horne is the top scorer for the Sun Devils with 12.4 points per game. He also tacks on 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game to his scoring output.

Arizona State's leader in rebounds is Kimani Lawrence with 6.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Marreon Jackson with 3.9 per game.

Horne is reliable from distance and leads the Sun Devils with 2.5 made threes per game.

Arizona State's leader in steals is Jackson (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Alonzo Gaffney (1.5 per game).

UCLA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/5/2022 Arizona State L 87-84 Away 2/8/2022 Stanford W 79-70 Away 2/12/2022 USC L 67-64 Away 2/17/2022 Washington State W 76-56 Home 2/19/2022 Washington W 76-50 Home 2/21/2022 Arizona State - Home 2/24/2022 Oregon - Away 2/26/2022 Oregon State - Away 2/28/2022 Washington - Away 3/5/2022 USC - Home

Arizona State Schedule