Skip to main content

How to Watch UCLA vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 25, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Cody Riley (2) and guard Johnny Juzang (3) celebrate the victory against the Arizona Wildcats at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 25, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Cody Riley (2) and guard Johnny Juzang (3) celebrate the victory against the Arizona Wildcats at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (9-10, 2-6 Pac-12) hope to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 7 UCLA Bruins (15-2, 6-1 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Cal

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Arena: Pauley Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for UCLA vs. Cal

  • The Bruins put up 74.1 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 64.5 the Golden Bears give up.
  • The Golden Bears average only 3.1 more points per game (64.9) than the Bruins give up to opponents (61.8).
  • The Bruins make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
  • The Golden Bears' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Bruins have given up to their opponents (41.3%).

UCLA Players to Watch

  • The Bruins scoring leader is Johnny Juzang, who averages 18.1 per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
  • Myles Johnson is UCLA's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.3 per game, while Tyger Campbell is its best passer, distributing 4.2 assists in each contest.
  • Juzang makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bruins, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
  • Campbell is UCLA's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Johnson leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

Cal Players to Watch

  • Jordan Shepherd puts up 14.7 points per game to be the top scorer for the Golden Bears.
  • Andre Kelly puts up a stat line of 8.6 rebounds, 13.9 points and 0.8 assists per game for Cal to take the top rebound spot on the team. Joel Brown has the top spot for assists with 3.2 per game, adding 5.0 points and 3.7 rebounds per contest.
  • Grant Anticevich is the top scorer from deep for the Golden Bears, hitting 1.4 threes per game.
  • Cal's leader in steals is Shepherd with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kelly with 0.6 per game.

UCLA Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/13/2022

Oregon

L 84-81

Home

1/15/2022

Oregon State

W 81-65

Home

1/20/2022

Utah

W 63-58

Away

1/22/2022

Colorado

W 71-65

Away

1/25/2022

Arizona

W 75-59

Home

1/27/2022

Cal

-

Home

1/29/2022

Stanford

-

Home

2/3/2022

Arizona

-

Away

2/5/2022

Arizona State

-

Away

2/8/2022

Stanford

-

Away

2/12/2022

USC

-

Away

Cal Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/6/2022

USC

L 77-63

Home

1/8/2022

UCLA

L 60-52

Home

1/12/2022

Washington

L 64-55

Away

1/15/2022

Washington State

L 65-57

Away

1/23/2022

Arizona

L 96-71

Home

1/27/2022

UCLA

-

Away

1/29/2022

USC

-

Away

2/1/2022

Stanford

-

Away

2/3/2022

Washington

-

Home

2/5/2022

Washington State

-

Home

2/9/2022

Oregon State

-

Away

How To Watch

January
27
2022

California at UCLA

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 22, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) and guard Johnny Juzang (3) and guard Tyger Campbell (10) and guard Jules Bernard (1) react during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Cal at UCLA in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
memphis
College Basketball

How to Watch East Carolina at Memphis

2 minutes ago
purdue
College Basketball

How to Watch Purdue at Iowa

2 minutes ago
imago1006160376h
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

How to Watch Costa Rica vs. Panama

2 minutes ago
morehead state
College Basketball

How to Watch Morehead State at Southeast Missouri State

2 minutes ago
Xavier Musketeers guard Paul Scruggs (1) drives to the basket as Morehead State Eagles guard Ta'lon Cooper (55) defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Cintas Center in Cincinnati. The Xavier Musketeers defaced the Morehead State Eagles, 86-63. Morehead State Eagles At Xavier Musketeers Dec 15
College Basketball

Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Cody Riley (2) and guard Johnny Juzang (3) celebrate the victory against the Arizona Wildcats at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Cal vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; East Carolina Pirates guard Tristen Newton (2) dribbles behind his back against the Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

East Carolina vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; East Carolina Pirates guard Tristen Newton (2) dribbles behind his back against the Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Memphis vs. East Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy