How to Watch UCLA vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 25, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Cody Riley (2) and guard Johnny Juzang (3) celebrate the victory against the Arizona Wildcats at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (9-10, 2-6 Pac-12) hope to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 7 UCLA Bruins (15-2, 6-1 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Cal

Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022

Thursday, January 27, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Pauley Pavilion

Key Stats for UCLA vs. Cal

The Bruins put up 74.1 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 64.5 the Golden Bears give up.

The Golden Bears average only 3.1 more points per game (64.9) than the Bruins give up to opponents (61.8).

The Bruins make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

The Golden Bears' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Bruins have given up to their opponents (41.3%).

UCLA Players to Watch

The Bruins scoring leader is Johnny Juzang, who averages 18.1 per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Myles Johnson is UCLA's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.3 per game, while Tyger Campbell is its best passer, distributing 4.2 assists in each contest.

Juzang makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bruins, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.

Campbell is UCLA's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Johnson leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

Cal Players to Watch

Jordan Shepherd puts up 14.7 points per game to be the top scorer for the Golden Bears.

Andre Kelly puts up a stat line of 8.6 rebounds, 13.9 points and 0.8 assists per game for Cal to take the top rebound spot on the team. Joel Brown has the top spot for assists with 3.2 per game, adding 5.0 points and 3.7 rebounds per contest.

Grant Anticevich is the top scorer from deep for the Golden Bears, hitting 1.4 threes per game.

Cal's leader in steals is Shepherd with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kelly with 0.6 per game.

UCLA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/13/2022 Oregon L 84-81 Home 1/15/2022 Oregon State W 81-65 Home 1/20/2022 Utah W 63-58 Away 1/22/2022 Colorado W 71-65 Away 1/25/2022 Arizona W 75-59 Home 1/27/2022 Cal - Home 1/29/2022 Stanford - Home 2/3/2022 Arizona - Away 2/5/2022 Arizona State - Away 2/8/2022 Stanford - Away 2/12/2022 USC - Away

Cal Schedule