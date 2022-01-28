How to Watch UCLA vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The California Golden Bears (9-10, 2-6 Pac-12) hope to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 7 UCLA Bruins (15-2, 6-1 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch UCLA vs. Cal
- Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Pauley Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for UCLA vs. Cal
- The Bruins put up 74.1 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 64.5 the Golden Bears give up.
- The Golden Bears average only 3.1 more points per game (64.9) than the Bruins give up to opponents (61.8).
- The Bruins make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
- The Golden Bears' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Bruins have given up to their opponents (41.3%).
UCLA Players to Watch
- The Bruins scoring leader is Johnny Juzang, who averages 18.1 per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
- Myles Johnson is UCLA's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.3 per game, while Tyger Campbell is its best passer, distributing 4.2 assists in each contest.
- Juzang makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bruins, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
- Campbell is UCLA's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Johnson leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.
Cal Players to Watch
- Jordan Shepherd puts up 14.7 points per game to be the top scorer for the Golden Bears.
- Andre Kelly puts up a stat line of 8.6 rebounds, 13.9 points and 0.8 assists per game for Cal to take the top rebound spot on the team. Joel Brown has the top spot for assists with 3.2 per game, adding 5.0 points and 3.7 rebounds per contest.
- Grant Anticevich is the top scorer from deep for the Golden Bears, hitting 1.4 threes per game.
- Cal's leader in steals is Shepherd with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kelly with 0.6 per game.
UCLA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/13/2022
Oregon
L 84-81
Home
1/15/2022
Oregon State
W 81-65
Home
1/20/2022
Utah
W 63-58
Away
1/22/2022
Colorado
W 71-65
Away
1/25/2022
Arizona
W 75-59
Home
1/27/2022
Cal
-
Home
1/29/2022
Stanford
-
Home
2/3/2022
Arizona
-
Away
2/5/2022
Arizona State
-
Away
2/8/2022
Stanford
-
Away
2/12/2022
USC
-
Away
Cal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/6/2022
USC
L 77-63
Home
1/8/2022
UCLA
L 60-52
Home
1/12/2022
Washington
L 64-55
Away
1/15/2022
Washington State
L 65-57
Away
1/23/2022
Arizona
L 96-71
Home
1/27/2022
UCLA
-
Away
1/29/2022
USC
-
Away
2/1/2022
Stanford
-
Away
2/3/2022
Washington
-
Home
2/5/2022
Washington State
-
Home
2/9/2022
Oregon State
-
Away
How To Watch
January
27
2022
California at UCLA
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)