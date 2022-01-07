UCLA vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 UCLA Bruins (9-1, 0-0 Pac-12) will try to extend a four-game road winning streak when they visit the California Golden Bears (9-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Haas Pavilion. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Cal vs. UCLA

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

8:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Haas Pavilion

Key Stats for Cal vs. UCLA

The Golden Bears put up 7.9 more points per game (66.9) than the Bruins give up (59.0).

The Bruins' 73.2 points per game are 11.6 more points than the 61.6 the Golden Bears give up.

The Golden Bears make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).

The Bruins have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Golden Bears have averaged.

Cal Players to Watch

Andre Kelly paces his team in both points (14.6) and rebounds (8.6) per game, and also puts up 1.1 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jordan Shepherd is averaging 14.4 points, 2.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest.

Grant Anticevich posts 12.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Joel Brown paces the Golden Bears at 3.1 assists per contest, while also putting up 4.0 rebounds and 6.1 points.

Jalen Celestine posts 5.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the floor.

UCLA Players to Watch