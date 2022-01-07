UCLA vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch UCLA vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 5 UCLA Bruins (9-1, 0-0 Pac-12) will try to extend a four-game road winning streak when they visit the California Golden Bears (9-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Haas Pavilion. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Cal vs. UCLA
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Haas Pavilion
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Haas Pavilion
Key Stats for Cal vs. UCLA
- The Golden Bears put up 7.9 more points per game (66.9) than the Bruins give up (59.0).
- The Bruins' 73.2 points per game are 11.6 more points than the 61.6 the Golden Bears give up.
- The Golden Bears make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
- The Bruins have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Golden Bears have averaged.
Cal Players to Watch
- Andre Kelly paces his team in both points (14.6) and rebounds (8.6) per game, and also puts up 1.1 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Jordan Shepherd is averaging 14.4 points, 2.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest.
- Grant Anticevich posts 12.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Joel Brown paces the Golden Bears at 3.1 assists per contest, while also putting up 4.0 rebounds and 6.1 points.
- Jalen Celestine posts 5.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the floor.
UCLA Players to Watch
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. is posting 14.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 trey per game.
- Johnny Juzang is the Bruins' top scorer (16.6 points per game), and he contributes 2.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds.
- Tyger Campbell leads the Bruins in assists (4.2 per game), and averages 12.6 points and 2.8 rebounds. He also delivers 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.
- The Bruins receive 13.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Jules Bernard.
- Myles Johnson is the Bruins' top rebounder (6.9 per game), and he contributes 5.7 points and 1.0 assists.
