How to Watch UCLA vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 20, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) celebrates their win with guard Johnny Juzang (3) against the Utah Utes at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 UCLA Bruins (13-2, 4-1 Pac-12) aim to extend a six-game road win streak when they visit the Colorado Buffaloes (12-5, 4-3 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Colorado vs. UCLA

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Coors Events Center

Coors Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total UCLA -3.5 136.5 points

Key Stats for Colorado vs. UCLA

The 74.2 points per game the Bruins score are 8.4 more points than the Buffaloes give up (65.8).

The Buffaloes' 70.6 points per game are 8.8 more points than the 61.8 the Bruins allow.

The Bruins make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

The Buffaloes' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

UCLA Players to Watch

Johnny Juzang posts a team-best 17.9 points per game. He is also putting up 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 37.8% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tyger Campbell averages a team-leading 4.4 assists per game. He is also putting up 12.1 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 44.8% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jules Bernard is posting 13.3 points, 2.2 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. posts 11.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 46.7% from the floor.

Myles Johnson puts up a team-high 5.9 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 4.4 points and 0.6 assists, shooting 61.0% from the field.

Colorado Players to Watch