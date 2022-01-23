Skip to main content

How to Watch UCLA vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 20, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) celebrates their win with guard Johnny Juzang (3) against the Utah Utes at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 UCLA Bruins (13-2, 4-1 Pac-12) aim to extend a six-game road win streak when they visit the Colorado Buffaloes (12-5, 4-3 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Colorado vs. UCLA

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Arena: Coors Events Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

UCLA vs Colorado Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

UCLA

-3.5

136.5 points

Key Stats for Colorado vs. UCLA

  • The 74.2 points per game the Bruins score are 8.4 more points than the Buffaloes give up (65.8).
  • The Buffaloes' 70.6 points per game are 8.8 more points than the 61.8 the Bruins allow.
  • The Bruins make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
  • The Buffaloes' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

UCLA Players to Watch

  • Johnny Juzang posts a team-best 17.9 points per game. He is also putting up 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 37.8% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Tyger Campbell averages a team-leading 4.4 assists per game. He is also putting up 12.1 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 44.8% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Jules Bernard is posting 13.3 points, 2.2 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.
  • Jaime Jaquez Jr. posts 11.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 46.7% from the floor.
  • Myles Johnson puts up a team-high 5.9 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 4.4 points and 0.6 assists, shooting 61.0% from the field.

Colorado Players to Watch

  • Jabari Walker leads the Buffaloes in scoring (13.1 points per game) and rebounding (8.5), and puts up 1.2 assists. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Evan Battey is putting up 12.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 52.0% of his shots from the floor.
  • Keeshawn Barthelemy is posting a team-high 2.6 assists per game. And he is producing 10.9 points and 3.2 rebounds, making 39.5% of his shots from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.
  • The Buffaloes receive 6.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Nique Clifford.
  • Tristan da Silva gets the Buffaloes 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

UCLA at Colorado

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
