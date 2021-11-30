Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UCLA vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 23, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Andrew Nembhard (3) shoots against UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 23, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Andrew Nembhard (3) shoots against UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

    The Colorado Buffaloes (6-1, 0-0 Pac-12) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the No. 5 UCLA Bruins (6-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Pauley Pavilion. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch UCLA vs. Colorado

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Pauley Pavilion
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for UCLA vs. Colorado

    • The 84.3 points per game the Bruins score are 15.3 more points than the Buffaloes allow (69.0).
    • The Buffaloes average 11.3 more points per game (78.9) than the Bruins allow their opponents to score (67.6).
    • This season, the Bruins have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Buffaloes have shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Bruins have averaged.

    UCLA Players to Watch

    • Johnny Juzang leads the Bruins in scoring, tallying 17.4 points per game to go with 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
    • Jaime Jaquez Jr. is UCLA's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.7 per game, while Tyger Campbell is its best passer, averaging 3.6 assists in each contest.
    • Juzang makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bruins, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
    • The UCLA steals leader is Jaquez, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Myles Johnson, who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.

    Colorado Players to Watch

    • Evan Battey racks up 14.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Buffaloes.
    • The Colorado leaders in rebounding and assists are Jabari Walker with 9.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 13.9 points and 1.0 assist per game) and KJ Simpson with 2.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.3 points and 2.4 rebounds per game).
    • Keeshawn Barthelemy hits 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Buffaloes.
    • Walker (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Colorado while Eli Parquet (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

    UCLA Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    Long Beach State

    W 100-79

    Home

    11/17/2021

    North Florida

    W 98-63

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Bellarmine

    W 75-62

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Gonzaga

    L 83-63

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UNLV

    W 73-51

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Colorado

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Washington

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Marquette

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Alabama State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Cal Poly

    -

    Home

    Colorado Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    Maine

    W 90-46

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Southern Illinois

    L 67-63

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Duquesne

    W 84-76

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Brown

    W 54-52

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Stanford

    W 80-76

    Home

    12/1/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Eastern Washington

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Milwaukee

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    CSU Bakersfield

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Kansas

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Colorado at UCLA

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    9:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 29, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) fight for the rebound during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) is fouled by Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Mar 30, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and forward Corey Kispert (24) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Utah vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 11, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Marreon Jackson (3) shoots a layup over UC Riverside Highlanders center Callum McRae (25) during the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UC Riverside vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) and guard DeAndre' Bembry (95) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Andrew Nembhard (3) shoots against UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Colorado vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 26, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) dribbles as Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) defends during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Texas Tech vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy