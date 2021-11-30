How to Watch UCLA vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Buffaloes (6-1, 0-0 Pac-12) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the No. 5 UCLA Bruins (6-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Pauley Pavilion. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET.
How to Watch UCLA vs. Colorado
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Pauley Pavilion
Key Stats for UCLA vs. Colorado
- The 84.3 points per game the Bruins score are 15.3 more points than the Buffaloes allow (69.0).
- The Buffaloes average 11.3 more points per game (78.9) than the Bruins allow their opponents to score (67.6).
- This season, the Bruins have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents have knocked down.
- The Buffaloes have shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Bruins have averaged.
UCLA Players to Watch
- Johnny Juzang leads the Bruins in scoring, tallying 17.4 points per game to go with 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. is UCLA's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.7 per game, while Tyger Campbell is its best passer, averaging 3.6 assists in each contest.
- Juzang makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bruins, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- The UCLA steals leader is Jaquez, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Myles Johnson, who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.
Colorado Players to Watch
- Evan Battey racks up 14.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Buffaloes.
- The Colorado leaders in rebounding and assists are Jabari Walker with 9.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 13.9 points and 1.0 assist per game) and KJ Simpson with 2.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.3 points and 2.4 rebounds per game).
- Keeshawn Barthelemy hits 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Buffaloes.
- Walker (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Colorado while Eli Parquet (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
UCLA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
Long Beach State
W 100-79
Home
11/17/2021
North Florida
W 98-63
Home
11/22/2021
Bellarmine
W 75-62
Away
11/23/2021
Gonzaga
L 83-63
Home
11/27/2021
UNLV
W 73-51
Away
12/1/2021
Colorado
-
Home
12/5/2021
Washington
-
Away
12/11/2021
Marquette
-
Away
12/15/2021
Alabama State
-
Home
12/18/2021
North Carolina
-
Away
12/22/2021
Cal Poly
-
Home
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
Maine
W 90-46
Home
11/19/2021
Southern Illinois
L 67-63
Home
11/20/2021
Duquesne
W 84-76
Home
11/22/2021
Brown
W 54-52
Home
11/28/2021
Stanford
W 80-76
Home
12/1/2021
UCLA
-
Away
12/4/2021
Tennessee
-
Home
12/8/2021
Eastern Washington
-
Home
12/10/2021
Milwaukee
-
Home
12/18/2021
CSU Bakersfield
-
Home
12/21/2021
Kansas
-
Home