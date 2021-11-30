Nov 23, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Andrew Nembhard (3) shoots against UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (6-1, 0-0 Pac-12) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the No. 5 UCLA Bruins (6-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Pauley Pavilion. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Colorado

Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Pauley Pavilion

Pauley Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for UCLA vs. Colorado

The 84.3 points per game the Bruins score are 15.3 more points than the Buffaloes allow (69.0).

The Buffaloes average 11.3 more points per game (78.9) than the Bruins allow their opponents to score (67.6).

This season, the Bruins have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents have knocked down.

The Buffaloes have shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Bruins have averaged.

UCLA Players to Watch

Johnny Juzang leads the Bruins in scoring, tallying 17.4 points per game to go with 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is UCLA's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.7 per game, while Tyger Campbell is its best passer, averaging 3.6 assists in each contest.

Juzang makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bruins, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

The UCLA steals leader is Jaquez, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Myles Johnson, who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.

Colorado Players to Watch

Evan Battey racks up 14.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Buffaloes.

The Colorado leaders in rebounding and assists are Jabari Walker with 9.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 13.9 points and 1.0 assist per game) and KJ Simpson with 2.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.3 points and 2.4 rebounds per game).

Keeshawn Barthelemy hits 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Buffaloes.

Walker (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Colorado while Eli Parquet (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

UCLA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/15/2021 Long Beach State W 100-79 Home 11/17/2021 North Florida W 98-63 Home 11/22/2021 Bellarmine W 75-62 Away 11/23/2021 Gonzaga L 83-63 Home 11/27/2021 UNLV W 73-51 Away 12/1/2021 Colorado - Home 12/5/2021 Washington - Away 12/11/2021 Marquette - Away 12/15/2021 Alabama State - Home 12/18/2021 North Carolina - Away 12/22/2021 Cal Poly - Home

Colorado Schedule