UCLA vs. CSU Bakersfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-0) battle the No. 2 UCLA Bruins (0-0) at Pauley Pavilion on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game tips at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UCLA vs. CSU Bakersfield

Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Pauley Pavilion

Key Stats for UCLA vs. CSU Bakersfield

Last year, the Bruins put up 9.4 more points per game (73.4) than the Roadrunners gave up (64.0).

The Roadrunners scored an average of 69.7 points per game last year, only 1.3 more points than the 68.4 the Bruins gave up.

The Bruins shot 46.1% from the field last season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Roadrunners allowed to opponents.

The Roadrunners shot 44.7% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 44.1% the Bruins' opponents shot last season.

UCLA Players to Watch

Johnny Juzang averaged 14.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game last season.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. pulled down 6.1 rebounds per game, while Tyger Campbell notched 5.4 assists per contest.

Juzang made 1.8 threes per game a season ago.

Jaquez racked up 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game last season.

CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch

Taze Moore averaged 12.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game last season.

Ronne Readus pulled down 5.8 rebounds per game, while Czar Perry averaged 3.9 assists per contest.

Justin Edler-Davis made 1.5 threes per game a season ago.

Moore averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Readus compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.

UCLA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 CSU Bakersfield - Home 11/12/2021 Villanova - Home 11/15/2021 Long Beach State - Home 11/17/2021 North Florida - Home 11/22/2021 Bellarmine - Away 11/23/2021 Gonzaga - Home

CSU Bakersfield Schedule