UCLA vs. CSU Bakersfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UCLA vs. CSU Bakersfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) reacts at a press conference after the game against the Chico State at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-0) battle the No. 2 UCLA Bruins (0-0) at Pauley Pavilion on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game tips at 11:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch UCLA vs. CSU Bakersfield

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Pauley Pavilion
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for UCLA vs. CSU Bakersfield

    • Last year, the Bruins put up 9.4 more points per game (73.4) than the Roadrunners gave up (64.0).
    • The Roadrunners scored an average of 69.7 points per game last year, only 1.3 more points than the 68.4 the Bruins gave up.
    • The Bruins shot 46.1% from the field last season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Roadrunners allowed to opponents.
    • The Roadrunners shot 44.7% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 44.1% the Bruins' opponents shot last season.

    UCLA Players to Watch

    • Johnny Juzang averaged 14.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game last season.
    • Jaime Jaquez Jr. pulled down 6.1 rebounds per game, while Tyger Campbell notched 5.4 assists per contest.
    • Juzang made 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
    • Jaquez racked up 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game last season.

    CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch

    • Taze Moore averaged 12.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game last season.
    • Ronne Readus pulled down 5.8 rebounds per game, while Czar Perry averaged 3.9 assists per contest.
    • Justin Edler-Davis made 1.5 threes per game a season ago.
    • Moore averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Readus compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.

    UCLA Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    CSU Bakersfield

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Villanova

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Long Beach State

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    North Florida

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Bellarmine

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Gonzaga

    -

    Home

    CSU Bakersfield Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Life Pacific

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Northern Arizona

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Colorado College

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Boise State

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Idaho

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Cal State Bakersfield at UCLA

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    11:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

