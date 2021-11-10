UCLA vs. CSU Bakersfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch UCLA vs. CSU Bakersfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-0) battle the No. 2 UCLA Bruins (0-0) at Pauley Pavilion on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game tips at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch UCLA vs. CSU Bakersfield
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Pauley Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for UCLA vs. CSU Bakersfield
- Last year, the Bruins put up 9.4 more points per game (73.4) than the Roadrunners gave up (64.0).
- The Roadrunners scored an average of 69.7 points per game last year, only 1.3 more points than the 68.4 the Bruins gave up.
- The Bruins shot 46.1% from the field last season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Roadrunners allowed to opponents.
- The Roadrunners shot 44.7% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 44.1% the Bruins' opponents shot last season.
UCLA Players to Watch
- Johnny Juzang averaged 14.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game last season.
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. pulled down 6.1 rebounds per game, while Tyger Campbell notched 5.4 assists per contest.
- Juzang made 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
- Jaquez racked up 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game last season.
CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch
- Taze Moore averaged 12.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game last season.
- Ronne Readus pulled down 5.8 rebounds per game, while Czar Perry averaged 3.9 assists per contest.
- Justin Edler-Davis made 1.5 threes per game a season ago.
- Moore averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Readus compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.
UCLA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
CSU Bakersfield
-
Home
11/12/2021
Villanova
-
Home
11/15/2021
Long Beach State
-
Home
11/17/2021
North Florida
-
Home
11/22/2021
Bellarmine
-
Away
11/23/2021
Gonzaga
-
Home
CSU Bakersfield Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
UCLA
-
Away
11/13/2021
Life Pacific
-
Home
11/18/2021
Northern Arizona
-
Away
11/22/2021
Colorado College
-
Home
11/26/2021
Boise State
-
Away
12/11/2021
Idaho
-
Home
How To Watch
November
9
2021
Cal State Bakersfield at UCLA
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)