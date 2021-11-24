UCLA vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UCLA vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 22, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) celebrates with Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) during the second half against the Central Michigan Chippewas at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 22, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) celebrates with Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) during the second half against the Central Michigan Chippewas at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

    A pair of streaking teams meet when the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-0) visit the No. 2 UCLA Bruins (5-0) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs will put their five-game win streak on the line against the Bruins, who have won five straight.

    How to Watch UCLA vs. Gonzaga

    Key Stats for UCLA vs. Gonzaga

    • The Bulldogs put up 93.2 points per game, 25.4 more points than the 67.8 the Bruins give up.
    • The Bruins' 90.8 points per game are 31.2 more points than the 59.6 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
    • The Bulldogs make 55.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.2 percentage points higher than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
    • The Bruins have shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 10.7 percentage points above the 38.0% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

    Gonzaga Players to Watch

    • The Bulldogs scoring leader is Drew Timme, who averages 18.8 per contest to go with 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
    • Chet Holmgren leads Gonzaga in rebounding, averaging 6.8 per game, while Andrew Nembhard leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.8 in each contest.
    • Julian Strawther makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
    • Anton Watson and Holmgren lead Gonzaga on the defensive end, with Watson leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Holmgren in blocks averaging 3.4 per contest.

    UCLA Players to Watch

    • Johnny Juzang is the top scorer for the Bruins with 19.8 points per game. He also adds 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game to his stats.
    • UCLA's leader in rebounds is Jaime Jaquez Jr. with 7.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyger Campbell with 4.8 per game.
    • Juzang knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bruins.
    • Jaquez (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for UCLA while Myles Johnson (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Gonzaga Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Dixie State

    W 97-63

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Texas

    W 86-74

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Alcorn State

    W 84-57

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Bellarmine

    W 92-50

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Central Michigan

    W 107-54

    Away

    11/23/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Duke

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Tarleton State

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Alabama

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Merrimack

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    UCLA Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    CSU Bakersfield

    W 95-58

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Villanova

    W 86-77

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Long Beach State

    W 100-79

    Home

    11/17/2021

    North Florida

    W 98-63

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Bellarmine

    W 75-62

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Gonzaga

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UNLV

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Colorado

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Washington

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Marquette

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Alabama State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    23
    2021

    Gonzaga at UCLA

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Seattle Sounders Raul Ruidiaz
    MLS

    How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Real Salt Lake

    1 minute ago
    ucla basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. UCLA

    1 minute ago
    stanford basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Carolina A&T at Stanford

    1 minute ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch BYU at San Diego

    1 minute ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) celebrates with Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) during the second half against the Central Michigan Chippewas at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Gonzaga vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears forward Flo Thamba (0) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Stanford vs. N.C. A&T: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears forward Flo Thamba (0) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    N.C. A&T vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) celebrates with Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) during the second half against the Central Michigan Chippewas at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UCLA vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Cincinnati Bearcats guard Keith Williams (2) drives to the basket as Tulane Green Wave guard Jaylen Forbes (25) defends in the second half of a men's NCAA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats won, 91-71. Tulane Green Wave At Cincinnati Bearcats Feb 26
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Cincinnati vs Arkansas

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy