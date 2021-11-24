UCLA vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

Nov 22, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) celebrates with Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) during the second half against the Central Michigan Chippewas at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of streaking teams meet when the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-0) visit the No. 2 UCLA Bruins (5-0) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs will put their five-game win streak on the line against the Bruins, who have won five straight.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Gonzaga

Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Pauley Pavilion

Key Stats for UCLA vs. Gonzaga

The Bulldogs put up 93.2 points per game, 25.4 more points than the 67.8 the Bruins give up.

The Bruins' 90.8 points per game are 31.2 more points than the 59.6 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

The Bulldogs make 55.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.2 percentage points higher than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).

The Bruins have shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 10.7 percentage points above the 38.0% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

The Bulldogs scoring leader is Drew Timme, who averages 18.8 per contest to go with 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Chet Holmgren leads Gonzaga in rebounding, averaging 6.8 per game, while Andrew Nembhard leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.8 in each contest.

Julian Strawther makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

Anton Watson and Holmgren lead Gonzaga on the defensive end, with Watson leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Holmgren in blocks averaging 3.4 per contest.

UCLA Players to Watch

Johnny Juzang is the top scorer for the Bruins with 19.8 points per game. He also adds 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game to his stats.

UCLA's leader in rebounds is Jaime Jaquez Jr. with 7.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyger Campbell with 4.8 per game.

Juzang knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bruins.

Jaquez (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for UCLA while Myles Johnson (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Gonzaga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Dixie State W 97-63 Home 11/13/2021 Texas W 86-74 Home 11/15/2021 Alcorn State W 84-57 Home 11/19/2021 Bellarmine W 92-50 Home 11/22/2021 Central Michigan W 107-54 Away 11/23/2021 UCLA - Away 11/26/2021 Duke - Home 11/29/2021 Tarleton State - Home 12/4/2021 Alabama - Away 12/9/2021 Merrimack - Home 12/12/2021 Washington - Home

UCLA Schedule