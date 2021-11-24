UCLA vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

How to Watch UCLA vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of streaking teams meet when the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-0) visit the No. 2 UCLA Bruins (5-0) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs will put their five-game win streak on the line against the Bruins, who have won five straight.
How to Watch UCLA vs. Gonzaga
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Pauley Pavilion
Key Stats for UCLA vs. Gonzaga
- The Bulldogs put up 93.2 points per game, 25.4 more points than the 67.8 the Bruins give up.
- The Bruins' 90.8 points per game are 31.2 more points than the 59.6 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- The Bulldogs make 55.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.2 percentage points higher than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
- The Bruins have shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 10.7 percentage points above the 38.0% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- The Bulldogs scoring leader is Drew Timme, who averages 18.8 per contest to go with 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
- Chet Holmgren leads Gonzaga in rebounding, averaging 6.8 per game, while Andrew Nembhard leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.8 in each contest.
- Julian Strawther makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
- Anton Watson and Holmgren lead Gonzaga on the defensive end, with Watson leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Holmgren in blocks averaging 3.4 per contest.
UCLA Players to Watch
- Johnny Juzang is the top scorer for the Bruins with 19.8 points per game. He also adds 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game to his stats.
- UCLA's leader in rebounds is Jaime Jaquez Jr. with 7.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyger Campbell with 4.8 per game.
- Juzang knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bruins.
- Jaquez (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for UCLA while Myles Johnson (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Gonzaga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Dixie State
W 97-63
Home
11/13/2021
Texas
W 86-74
Home
11/15/2021
Alcorn State
W 84-57
Home
11/19/2021
Bellarmine
W 92-50
Home
11/22/2021
Central Michigan
W 107-54
Away
11/23/2021
UCLA
-
Away
11/26/2021
Duke
-
Home
11/29/2021
Tarleton State
-
Home
12/4/2021
Alabama
-
Away
12/9/2021
Merrimack
-
Home
12/12/2021
Washington
-
Home
UCLA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
CSU Bakersfield
W 95-58
Home
11/12/2021
Villanova
W 86-77
Home
11/15/2021
Long Beach State
W 100-79
Home
11/17/2021
North Florida
W 98-63
Home
11/22/2021
Bellarmine
W 75-62
Away
11/23/2021
Gonzaga
-
Home
11/27/2021
UNLV
-
Away
12/1/2021
Colorado
-
Home
12/5/2021
Washington
-
Away
12/11/2021
Marquette
-
Away
12/15/2021
Alabama State
-
Home