UCLA vs. Long Beach State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    • November 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UCLA vs. Long Beach State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 14, 2019; Moraga, CA, USA; Long Beach State 49ers guard Chance Hunter (31) shoots over St. Mary's Gaels guard Tanner Krebs (00) during the second half at McKeon Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Cody Glenn-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 2 UCLA Bruins (0-0) go up against the Long Beach State Beach (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 11:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch UCLA vs. Long Beach State

    • Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Pauley Pavilion
    • Arena: Pauley Pavilion

    Key Stats for UCLA vs. Long Beach State

    • Last year, the 73.4 points per game the Bruins scored were 6.0 fewer points than the Beach gave up (79.4).
    • The Beach scored an average of 73.8 points per game last year, 5.4 more points than the 68.4 the Bruins allowed.
    • Last season, the Bruins had a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.1% higher than the 43.0% of shots the Beach's opponents made.
    • The Beach's 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.4 percentage points higher than the Bruins allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

    UCLA Players to Watch

    • Johnny Juzang averaged 14.4 points per contest to go with 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game last season.
    • Jaime Jaquez Jr. pulled down 6.1 rebounds per game, while Tyger Campbell dished out 5.4 assists per contest.
    • Juzang knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.
    • Jaquez averaged 1.2 takeaways and 0.7 rejections per game last season.

    Long Beach State Players to Watch

    • Isaiah Washington put up 13.5 points per game last season along with 4.8 assists.
    • Chance Hunter grabbed an average of 5.8 boards in each contest while scoring 12.3 points per game last season.
    • Jadon Jones knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.
    • Washington averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Joe Hampton compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.

    UCLA Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    CSU Bakersfield

    W 95-58

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Villanova

    W 86-77

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Long Beach State

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    North Florida

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Bellarmine

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Gonzaga

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UNLV

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Colorado

    -

    Home

    Long Beach State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Idaho

    W 95-89

    Away

    11/15/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Utah Valley

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Missouri State

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    San Diego State

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Loyola Marymount (CA)

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Bethesda (CA)

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Long Beach State at UCLA

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    11:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    

