UCLA vs. Long Beach State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

How to Watch UCLA vs. Long Beach State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 2 UCLA Bruins (0-0) go up against the Long Beach State Beach (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch UCLA vs. Long Beach State
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Pauley Pavilion
Key Stats for UCLA vs. Long Beach State
- Last year, the 73.4 points per game the Bruins scored were 6.0 fewer points than the Beach gave up (79.4).
- The Beach scored an average of 73.8 points per game last year, 5.4 more points than the 68.4 the Bruins allowed.
- Last season, the Bruins had a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.1% higher than the 43.0% of shots the Beach's opponents made.
- The Beach's 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.4 percentage points higher than the Bruins allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
UCLA Players to Watch
- Johnny Juzang averaged 14.4 points per contest to go with 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game last season.
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. pulled down 6.1 rebounds per game, while Tyger Campbell dished out 5.4 assists per contest.
- Juzang knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.
- Jaquez averaged 1.2 takeaways and 0.7 rejections per game last season.
Long Beach State Players to Watch
- Isaiah Washington put up 13.5 points per game last season along with 4.8 assists.
- Chance Hunter grabbed an average of 5.8 boards in each contest while scoring 12.3 points per game last season.
- Jadon Jones knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.
- Washington averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Joe Hampton compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.
UCLA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
CSU Bakersfield
W 95-58
Home
11/12/2021
Villanova
W 86-77
Home
11/15/2021
Long Beach State
-
Home
11/17/2021
North Florida
-
Home
11/22/2021
Bellarmine
-
Away
11/23/2021
Gonzaga
-
Home
11/27/2021
UNLV
-
Away
12/1/2021
Colorado
-
Home
Long Beach State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Idaho
W 95-89
Away
11/15/2021
UCLA
-
Away
11/17/2021
Utah Valley
-
Home
11/22/2021
Missouri State
-
Home
11/30/2021
San Diego State
-
Away
12/4/2021
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Home
12/8/2021
Bethesda (CA)
-
Home
How To Watch
November
15
2021
Long Beach State at UCLA
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
