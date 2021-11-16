UCLA vs. Long Beach State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

Nov 14, 2019; Moraga, CA, USA; Long Beach State 49ers guard Chance Hunter (31) shoots over St. Mary's Gaels guard Tanner Krebs (00) during the second half at McKeon Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Cody Glenn-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 UCLA Bruins (0-0) go up against the Long Beach State Beach (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Long Beach State

Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021

Monday, November 15, 2021 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Pauley Pavilion

Key Stats for UCLA vs. Long Beach State

Last year, the 73.4 points per game the Bruins scored were 6.0 fewer points than the Beach gave up (79.4).

The Beach scored an average of 73.8 points per game last year, 5.4 more points than the 68.4 the Bruins allowed.

Last season, the Bruins had a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.1% higher than the 43.0% of shots the Beach's opponents made.

The Beach's 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.4 percentage points higher than the Bruins allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

UCLA Players to Watch

Johnny Juzang averaged 14.4 points per contest to go with 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game last season.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. pulled down 6.1 rebounds per game, while Tyger Campbell dished out 5.4 assists per contest.

Juzang knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.

Jaquez averaged 1.2 takeaways and 0.7 rejections per game last season.

Long Beach State Players to Watch

Isaiah Washington put up 13.5 points per game last season along with 4.8 assists.

Chance Hunter grabbed an average of 5.8 boards in each contest while scoring 12.3 points per game last season.

Jadon Jones knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.

Washington averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Joe Hampton compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.

UCLA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 CSU Bakersfield W 95-58 Home 11/12/2021 Villanova W 86-77 Home 11/15/2021 Long Beach State - Home 11/17/2021 North Florida - Home 11/22/2021 Bellarmine - Away 11/23/2021 Gonzaga - Home 11/27/2021 UNLV - Away 12/1/2021 Colorado - Home

Long Beach State Schedule