UCLA heads to Marquette on Saturday afternoon looking for its fourth straight win in men's college basketball.

The No. 4 UCLA men's basketball team goes on the road on Saturday for its first game in a week and a half. The Bruins were supposed to play Washington last Sunday but the Huskies were forced to forfeit the game due to COVID-19 issues.

How to Watch UCLA at Marquette in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

The forfeit counts as a Pac-12 win for UCLA and they are now 2–0 in the conference after beating Colorado.

The Bruins have gotten back on track after they were blown out by Gonzaga back on Nov. 23 and are now 8–1 on the year.

On Saturday, they go on the road for just their second true road game as they take on a strong Marquette team.

The Golden Eagles come into the game after beating Kansas State on Wednesday by one point.

The win came after Marquette lost to in-state rival Wisconsin last Saturday. The loss to the Badgers was only Marquette's second of the year and has the Golden Eagles at 8–2 on the season.

On Saturday, they will get a huge test against a UCLA team that many expect to contend for a national title at the end of the season.

