Dec 8, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) dribbles against Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 UCLA Bruins (8-1) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 2:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Marquette vs. UCLA

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum

Favorite Spread Total UCLA -7 148.5 points

Key Stats for Marquette vs. UCLA

The Bruins average just 4.1 more points per game (73.9) than the Golden Eagles give up (69.8).

The Golden Eagles put up an average of 74.7 points per game, 15.4 more points than the 59.3 the Bruins allow.

The Bruins make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

UCLA Players to Watch

Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 46.7% from the field.

Johnny Juzang puts up a team-leading 17.1 points per game. He is also averaging 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 37.2% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jules Bernard is putting up 14 points, 2.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Tyger Campbell is tops on his team in assists per game (3.8), and also posts 12.6 points and 2.5 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Myles Johnson paces his team in rebounds per contest (6.8), and also averages 5.5 points and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1 steal and 1.8 blocked shots.

Marquette Players to Watch