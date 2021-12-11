Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch UCLA vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 8, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) dribbles against Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 4 UCLA Bruins (8-1) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 2:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Marquette vs. UCLA

    UCLA vs Marquette Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    UCLA

    -7

    148.5 points

    Key Stats for Marquette vs. UCLA

    • The Bruins average just 4.1 more points per game (73.9) than the Golden Eagles give up (69.8).
    • The Golden Eagles put up an average of 74.7 points per game, 15.4 more points than the 59.3 the Bruins allow.
    • The Bruins make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

    UCLA Players to Watch

    • Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 46.7% from the field.
    • Johnny Juzang puts up a team-leading 17.1 points per game. He is also averaging 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 37.2% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Jules Bernard is putting up 14 points, 2.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.
    • Tyger Campbell is tops on his team in assists per game (3.8), and also posts 12.6 points and 2.5 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Myles Johnson paces his team in rebounds per contest (6.8), and also averages 5.5 points and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1 steal and 1.8 blocked shots.

    Marquette Players to Watch

    • Justin Lewis paces the Golden Eagles in scoring (15.7 points per game) and rebounding (7.7), and posts 1.5 assists. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • The Golden Eagles receive 14.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Darryl Morsell.
    • Tyler Kolek leads the Golden Eagles in assists (5.5 per game), and posts 6.9 points and 4 rebounds. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • The Golden Eagles receive 6.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Kur Kuath.
    • Oso Ighodaro gives the Golden Eagles 5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    UCLA at Marquette

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    2:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

