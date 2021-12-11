Publish date:
How to Watch UCLA vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 4 UCLA Bruins (8-1) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 2:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Marquette vs. UCLA
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UCLA
-7
148.5 points
Key Stats for Marquette vs. UCLA
- The Bruins average just 4.1 more points per game (73.9) than the Golden Eagles give up (69.8).
- The Golden Eagles put up an average of 74.7 points per game, 15.4 more points than the 59.3 the Bruins allow.
- The Bruins make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
UCLA Players to Watch
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 46.7% from the field.
- Johnny Juzang puts up a team-leading 17.1 points per game. He is also averaging 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 37.2% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jules Bernard is putting up 14 points, 2.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.
- Tyger Campbell is tops on his team in assists per game (3.8), and also posts 12.6 points and 2.5 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Myles Johnson paces his team in rebounds per contest (6.8), and also averages 5.5 points and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1 steal and 1.8 blocked shots.
Marquette Players to Watch
- Justin Lewis paces the Golden Eagles in scoring (15.7 points per game) and rebounding (7.7), and posts 1.5 assists. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Golden Eagles receive 14.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Darryl Morsell.
- Tyler Kolek leads the Golden Eagles in assists (5.5 per game), and posts 6.9 points and 4 rebounds. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Golden Eagles receive 6.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Kur Kuath.
- Oso Ighodaro gives the Golden Eagles 5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
How To Watch
December
11
2021
UCLA at Marquette
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)