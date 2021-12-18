No. 4 UCLA goes for its fifth straight win on Saturday when it takes on North Carolina in Las Vegas.

UCLA heads back to Las Vegas where it will take on North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic. The last time the Bruins were in Vegas, they lost their only game of the year to Gonzaga.

How to Watch UCLA vs North Carolina in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KMTV – Omaha, NE)

Live stream the UCLA vs North Carolina game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The game against the Bulldogs was not a pretty one, but the Bruins have rolled off four straight wins since that loss. One of the wins was a forfeit by Washington but they have also beat UNLV, Colorado and Marquette easily.

Saturday, they get another tough test as they take on a North Carolina team that has won five straight.

The Tar Heels dropped consecutive games to Purdue and Tennessee at the Hall of Fame Tipoff but have played great since. The highlight of their run was a 21-point beatdown of Michigan in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Saturday, though, they get their toughest test since their losses to the Boilermakers and Volunteers. They get to see how much they improved when they play a Bruins team looking like a national title contender.

Regional restrictions may apply.