UCLA vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) shoots during the second half against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Two streaking teams meet when the North Carolina Tar Heels (8-2) host the No. 4 UCLA Bruins (9-1) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET. The Tar Heels will put their five-game win streak on the line against the Bruins, winners of four straight.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. UCLA

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Dean Smith Center

Dean Smith Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. UCLA

The 80.4 points per game the Tar Heels record are 21.4 more points than the Bruins give up (59.0).

The Bruins average only 2.3 more points per game (73.2) than the Tar Heels give up (70.9).

The Tar Heels make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).

The Bruins have shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Tar Heels have averaged.

North Carolina Players to Watch

Armando Bacot is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (9.8), and also posts 14.3 points and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

RJ Davis is averaging 13.1 points, 3.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Brady Manek puts up 13.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 50.0% from the floor and 36.0% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Dawson Garcia puts up 12.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 48.8% from the field and 47.8% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

UCLA Players to Watch