UCLA vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch UCLA vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two streaking teams meet when the North Carolina Tar Heels (8-2) host the No. 4 UCLA Bruins (9-1) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET. The Tar Heels will put their five-game win streak on the line against the Bruins, winners of four straight.
How to Watch North Carolina vs. UCLA
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Dean Smith Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for North Carolina vs. UCLA
- The 80.4 points per game the Tar Heels record are 21.4 more points than the Bruins give up (59.0).
- The Bruins average only 2.3 more points per game (73.2) than the Tar Heels give up (70.9).
- The Tar Heels make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
- The Bruins have shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Tar Heels have averaged.
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Armando Bacot is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (9.8), and also posts 14.3 points and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
- RJ Davis is averaging 13.1 points, 3.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.
- Brady Manek puts up 13.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 50.0% from the floor and 36.0% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Dawson Garcia puts up 12.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 48.8% from the field and 47.8% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
UCLA Players to Watch
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. is posting 14.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 trey per contest.
- Johnny Juzang is the Bruins' top scorer (16.6 points per game), and he contributes 2.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds.
- Tyger Campbell is No. 1 on the Bruins in assists (4.2 per game), and averages 12.6 points and 2.8 rebounds. He also posts 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Jules Bernard is putting up 13.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 46.5% of his shots from the field and 43.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.
- Myles Johnson is the Bruins' top rebounder (6.9 per game), and he produces 5.7 points and 1.0 assists.
How To Watch
December
18
2021
UCLA vs. North Carolina
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)