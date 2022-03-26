UCLA vs. North Carolina: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch UCLA vs. North Carolina: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) drives to the basket against St. Mary's Gaels during the second half in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

A spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 4 UCLA Bruins (28-7) or the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (26-9) when the teams meet in the Sweet 16. Watch this game at 9:39 PM on Friday.

How to Watch UCLA vs. North Carolina

Key Stats for UCLA vs. North Carolina

  • The Bruins score 73.6 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 71.9 the Tar Heels allow.
  • The Tar Heels put up an average of 78.5 points per game, 16.1 more points than the 62.4 the Bruins give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Bruins have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Tar Heels' opponents have made.
  • The Tar Heels have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Bruins have averaged.

UCLA Players to Watch

  • The Bruins scoring leader is Johnny Juzang, who averages 15.7 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
  • Jaime Jaquez Jr. is UCLA's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.7 per game, while Tyger Campbell is its best passer, distributing 4.2 assists in each contest.
  • The Bruins get the most three-point shooting production out of Jules Bernard, who knocks down 1.6 threes per game.
  • Jaquez is UCLA's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Myles Johnson leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

North Carolina Players to Watch

  • Armando Bacot sits atop the Tar Heels leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 16.4 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.
  • North Carolina's assist leader is Caleb Love with 3.7 per game. He also records 15.3 points per game and adds 3.4 rebounds per game.
  • Brady Manek hits 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tar Heels.
  • North Carolina's leader in steals is Love (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bacot (1.7 per game).

UCLA Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/10/2022

Washington State

W 75-65

Home

3/11/2022

USC

W 69-59

Home

3/12/2022

Arizona

L 84-76

Away

3/17/2022

Akron

W 57-53

Home

3/19/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

W 72-56

Home

3/25/2022

North Carolina

-

Home

North Carolina Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Duke

W 94-81

Away

3/10/2022

Virginia

W 63-43

Home

3/11/2022

Virginia Tech

L 72-59

Home

3/17/2022

Marquette

W 95-63

Home

3/19/2022

Baylor

W 93-86

Away

3/25/2022

UCLA

-

Away

How To Watch

March
25
2022

Regional Semifinal: North Carolina vs. UCLA

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
9:39
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

