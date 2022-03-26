UCLA vs. North Carolina: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

How to Watch UCLA vs. North Carolina: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 4 UCLA Bruins (28-7) or the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (26-9) when the teams meet in the Sweet 16. Watch this game at 9:39 PM on Friday.
How to Watch UCLA vs. North Carolina
- Game Day: Friday, March 25, 2022
- Game Time: 9:39 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for UCLA vs. North Carolina
- The Bruins score 73.6 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 71.9 the Tar Heels allow.
- The Tar Heels put up an average of 78.5 points per game, 16.1 more points than the 62.4 the Bruins give up to opponents.
- This season, the Bruins have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Tar Heels' opponents have made.
- The Tar Heels have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Bruins have averaged.
UCLA Players to Watch
- The Bruins scoring leader is Johnny Juzang, who averages 15.7 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. is UCLA's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.7 per game, while Tyger Campbell is its best passer, distributing 4.2 assists in each contest.
- The Bruins get the most three-point shooting production out of Jules Bernard, who knocks down 1.6 threes per game.
- Jaquez is UCLA's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Myles Johnson leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Armando Bacot sits atop the Tar Heels leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 16.4 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.
- North Carolina's assist leader is Caleb Love with 3.7 per game. He also records 15.3 points per game and adds 3.4 rebounds per game.
- Brady Manek hits 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tar Heels.
- North Carolina's leader in steals is Love (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bacot (1.7 per game).
UCLA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/10/2022
Washington State
W 75-65
Home
3/11/2022
USC
W 69-59
Home
3/12/2022
Arizona
L 84-76
Away
3/17/2022
Akron
W 57-53
Home
3/19/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
W 72-56
Home
3/25/2022
North Carolina
-
Home
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Duke
W 94-81
Away
3/10/2022
Virginia
W 63-43
Home
3/11/2022
Virginia Tech
L 72-59
Home
3/17/2022
Marquette
W 95-63
Home
3/19/2022
Baylor
W 93-86
Away
3/25/2022
UCLA
-
Away
How To Watch
March
25
2022
Regional Semifinal: North Carolina vs. UCLA
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
9:39
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)