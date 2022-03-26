UCLA vs. North Carolina: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

Mar 19, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) drives to the basket against St. Mary's Gaels during the second half in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

A spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 4 UCLA Bruins (28-7) or the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (26-9) when the teams meet in the Sweet 16. Watch this game at 9:39 PM on Friday.

How to Watch UCLA vs. North Carolina

Game Day: Friday, March 25, 2022

Friday, March 25, 2022 Game Time: 9:39 PM ET

9:39 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for UCLA vs. North Carolina

The Bruins score 73.6 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 71.9 the Tar Heels allow.

The Tar Heels put up an average of 78.5 points per game, 16.1 more points than the 62.4 the Bruins give up to opponents.

This season, the Bruins have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Tar Heels' opponents have made.

The Tar Heels have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Bruins have averaged.

UCLA Players to Watch

The Bruins scoring leader is Johnny Juzang, who averages 15.7 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is UCLA's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.7 per game, while Tyger Campbell is its best passer, distributing 4.2 assists in each contest.

The Bruins get the most three-point shooting production out of Jules Bernard, who knocks down 1.6 threes per game.

Jaquez is UCLA's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Myles Johnson leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

North Carolina Players to Watch

Armando Bacot sits atop the Tar Heels leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 16.4 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.

North Carolina's assist leader is Caleb Love with 3.7 per game. He also records 15.3 points per game and adds 3.4 rebounds per game.

Brady Manek hits 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tar Heels.

North Carolina's leader in steals is Love (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bacot (1.7 per game).

UCLA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/10/2022 Washington State W 75-65 Home 3/11/2022 USC W 69-59 Home 3/12/2022 Arizona L 84-76 Away 3/17/2022 Akron W 57-53 Home 3/19/2022 Saint Mary's (CA) W 72-56 Home 3/25/2022 North Carolina - Home

North Carolina Schedule