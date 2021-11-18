UCLA vs. North Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch UCLA vs. North Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 2 UCLA Bruins (3-0) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the North Florida Ospreys (0-4) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Pauley Pavilion. The contest airs at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch UCLA vs. North Florida
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Pauley Pavilion
Key Stats for UCLA vs. North Florida
- Last year, the 73.4 points per game the Bruins recorded were only 1.6 fewer points than the Ospreys gave up (75.0).
- The Ospreys scored an average of 69.6 points per game last year, just 1.2 more points than the 68.4 the Bruins gave up.
- The Bruins made 46.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.3 percentage points higher than the Ospreys allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- The Ospreys shot 44.5% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 44.1% the Bruins' opponents shot last season.
UCLA Players to Watch
- Johnny Juzang put up 14.4 points per game last season to go with 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. pulled down 6.1 rebounds per game, while Tyger Campbell averaged 5.4 assists per contest.
- Juzang hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Jaquez averaged 1.2 takeaways and 0.7 rejections per game last season.
North Florida Players to Watch
- Jose Placer put up 14.5 points per game last season to go with 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
- Jonathan Aybar averaged 5.0 boards per game and Emmanuel Adedoyin dished out 4.1 assists per game.
- Placer hit an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Placer and Aybar were defensive standouts last season, with Placer averaging 0.8 steals per game and Aybar collecting 1.2 blocks per contest.
UCLA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
CSU Bakersfield
W 95-58
Home
11/12/2021
Villanova
W 86-77
Home
11/15/2021
Long Beach State
W 100-79
Home
11/17/2021
North Florida
-
Home
11/22/2021
Bellarmine
-
Away
11/23/2021
Gonzaga
-
Home
11/27/2021
UNLV
-
Away
12/1/2021
Colorado
-
Home
12/4/2021
Washington
-
Away
North Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Texas Tech
L 89-74
Away
11/10/2021
Texas A&M
L 64-46
Away
11/12/2021
Grand Canyon
L 65-51
Away
11/15/2021
Arizona State
L 72-63
Away
11/17/2021
UCLA
-
Away
11/20/2021
Webber International
-
Home
11/26/2021
Kentucky
-
Away
11/28/2021
Florida International
-
Away
12/2/2021
Edward Waters
-
Home
12/5/2021
Florida Atlantic
-
Away
