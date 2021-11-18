UCLA vs. North Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

Nov 15, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) shoots against Long Beach State 49ers guard Drew Cobb (3) and forward Romelle Mansel (13)during the second half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 UCLA Bruins (3-0) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the North Florida Ospreys (0-4) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Pauley Pavilion. The contest airs at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch UCLA vs. North Florida

Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Pauley Pavilion

Pauley Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for UCLA vs. North Florida

Last year, the 73.4 points per game the Bruins recorded were only 1.6 fewer points than the Ospreys gave up (75.0).

The Ospreys scored an average of 69.6 points per game last year, just 1.2 more points than the 68.4 the Bruins gave up.

The Bruins made 46.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.3 percentage points higher than the Ospreys allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

The Ospreys shot 44.5% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 44.1% the Bruins' opponents shot last season.

UCLA Players to Watch

Johnny Juzang put up 14.4 points per game last season to go with 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. pulled down 6.1 rebounds per game, while Tyger Campbell averaged 5.4 assists per contest.

Juzang hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Jaquez averaged 1.2 takeaways and 0.7 rejections per game last season.

North Florida Players to Watch

Jose Placer put up 14.5 points per game last season to go with 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Jonathan Aybar averaged 5.0 boards per game and Emmanuel Adedoyin dished out 4.1 assists per game.

Placer hit an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Placer and Aybar were defensive standouts last season, with Placer averaging 0.8 steals per game and Aybar collecting 1.2 blocks per contest.

UCLA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 CSU Bakersfield W 95-58 Home 11/12/2021 Villanova W 86-77 Home 11/15/2021 Long Beach State W 100-79 Home 11/17/2021 North Florida - Home 11/22/2021 Bellarmine - Away 11/23/2021 Gonzaga - Home 11/27/2021 UNLV - Away 12/1/2021 Colorado - Home 12/4/2021 Washington - Away

North Florida Schedule