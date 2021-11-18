UCLA vs. North Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    How to Watch UCLA vs. North Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 15, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) shoots against Long Beach State 49ers guard Drew Cobb (3) and forward Romelle Mansel (13)during the second half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 2 UCLA Bruins (3-0) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the North Florida Ospreys (0-4) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Pauley Pavilion. The contest airs at 10:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch UCLA vs. North Florida

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Pauley Pavilion
    Key Stats for UCLA vs. North Florida

    • Last year, the 73.4 points per game the Bruins recorded were only 1.6 fewer points than the Ospreys gave up (75.0).
    • The Ospreys scored an average of 69.6 points per game last year, just 1.2 more points than the 68.4 the Bruins gave up.
    • The Bruins made 46.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.3 percentage points higher than the Ospreys allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
    • The Ospreys shot 44.5% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 44.1% the Bruins' opponents shot last season.

    UCLA Players to Watch

    • Johnny Juzang put up 14.4 points per game last season to go with 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
    • Jaime Jaquez Jr. pulled down 6.1 rebounds per game, while Tyger Campbell averaged 5.4 assists per contest.
    • Juzang hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Jaquez averaged 1.2 takeaways and 0.7 rejections per game last season.

    North Florida Players to Watch

    • Jose Placer put up 14.5 points per game last season to go with 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
    • Jonathan Aybar averaged 5.0 boards per game and Emmanuel Adedoyin dished out 4.1 assists per game.
    • Placer hit an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Placer and Aybar were defensive standouts last season, with Placer averaging 0.8 steals per game and Aybar collecting 1.2 blocks per contest.

    UCLA Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    CSU Bakersfield

    W 95-58

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Villanova

    W 86-77

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Long Beach State

    W 100-79

    Home

    11/17/2021

    North Florida

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Bellarmine

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Gonzaga

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UNLV

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Colorado

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Washington

    -

    Away

    North Florida Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Texas Tech

    L 89-74

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Texas A&M

    L 64-46

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Grand Canyon

    L 65-51

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Arizona State

    L 72-63

    Away

    11/17/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Webber International

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Florida International

    -

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Edward Waters

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Florida Atlantic

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    17
    2021

    North Florida at UCLA

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
