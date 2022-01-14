UCLA vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

How to Watch UCLA vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of hot teams meet when the No. 3 UCLA Bruins (11-1, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Oregon Ducks (9-6, 0-0 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 9:30 PM ET. The Bruins will put their six-game win streak on the line against the Ducks, who have won three straight.
How to Watch UCLA vs. Oregon
- Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Pauley Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for UCLA vs. Oregon
- The Bruins score 7.2 more points per game (74.0) than the Ducks give up (66.8).
- The Ducks score 11.7 more points per game (71.7) than the Bruins allow (60.0).
- The Bruins are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Ducks allow to opponents.
- The Ducks have shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Bruins have averaged.
UCLA Players to Watch
- The Bruins scoring leader is Johnny Juzang, who averages 16 per contest to go with 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
- UCLA's leading rebounder is Myles Johnson averaging 6.7 boards per game and its best passer is Tyger Campbell and his 4.7 assists per game.
- The Bruins get the most three-point shooting production out of Campbell, who makes 2.2 threes per game.
- The UCLA steals leader is Jaime Jaquez Jr., who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Johnson, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.
Oregon Players to Watch
- Will Richardson collects 13.4 points and adds 3.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Ducks' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Quincy Guerrier grabs five rebounds per game (he also scores 8.2 points per game and adds 1.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Oregon rebounding leaderboard.
- Richardson is reliable from three-point range and leads the Ducks with 2.1 made threes per game.
- Oregon's leader in steals is Jacob Young (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Franck Kepnang (0.8 per game).
UCLA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Colorado
W 73-61
Home
12/5/2021
Washington
W 2-0
Away
12/11/2021
Marquette
W 67-56
Away
1/6/2022
Long Beach State
W 96-78
Home
1/8/2022
Cal
W 60-52
Away
1/13/2022
Oregon
-
Home
1/15/2022
Oregon State
-
Home
1/20/2022
Utah
-
Away
1/22/2022
Colorado
-
Away
1/25/2022
Arizona
-
Home
1/27/2022
Cal
-
Home
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/15/2021
Portland
W 96-71
Home
12/18/2021
Baylor
L 78-70
Home
12/21/2021
Pepperdine
W 68-59
Home
1/1/2022
Utah
W 79-66
Home
1/10/2022
Oregon State
W 78-76
Away
1/13/2022
UCLA
-
Away
1/15/2022
USC
-
Away
1/20/2022
Washington State
-
Home
1/23/2022
Washington
-
Home
1/25/2022
Colorado
-
Home
1/29/2022
Oregon State
-
Home