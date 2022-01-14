UCLA vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

Jan 8, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) celebrates with guard Johnny Juzang (3) in the final seconds of the game against the California Golden Bears during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of hot teams meet when the No. 3 UCLA Bruins (11-1, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Oregon Ducks (9-6, 0-0 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 9:30 PM ET. The Bruins will put their six-game win streak on the line against the Ducks, who have won three straight.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Oregon

Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Thursday, January 13, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Pauley Pavilion

Pauley Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for UCLA vs. Oregon

The Bruins score 7.2 more points per game (74.0) than the Ducks give up (66.8).

The Ducks score 11.7 more points per game (71.7) than the Bruins allow (60.0).

The Bruins are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Ducks allow to opponents.

The Ducks have shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Bruins have averaged.

UCLA Players to Watch

The Bruins scoring leader is Johnny Juzang, who averages 16 per contest to go with 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

UCLA's leading rebounder is Myles Johnson averaging 6.7 boards per game and its best passer is Tyger Campbell and his 4.7 assists per game.

The Bruins get the most three-point shooting production out of Campbell, who makes 2.2 threes per game.

The UCLA steals leader is Jaime Jaquez Jr., who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Johnson, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Oregon Players to Watch

Will Richardson collects 13.4 points and adds 3.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Ducks' leaderboards in those statistics.

Quincy Guerrier grabs five rebounds per game (he also scores 8.2 points per game and adds 1.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Oregon rebounding leaderboard.

Richardson is reliable from three-point range and leads the Ducks with 2.1 made threes per game.

Oregon's leader in steals is Jacob Young (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Franck Kepnang (0.8 per game).

UCLA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/1/2021 Colorado W 73-61 Home 12/5/2021 Washington W 2-0 Away 12/11/2021 Marquette W 67-56 Away 1/6/2022 Long Beach State W 96-78 Home 1/8/2022 Cal W 60-52 Away 1/13/2022 Oregon - Home 1/15/2022 Oregon State - Home 1/20/2022 Utah - Away 1/22/2022 Colorado - Away 1/25/2022 Arizona - Home 1/27/2022 Cal - Home

Oregon Schedule