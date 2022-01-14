UCLA vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch UCLA vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) celebrates with guard Johnny Juzang (3) in the final seconds of the game against the California Golden Bears during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of hot teams meet when the No. 3 UCLA Bruins (11-1, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Oregon Ducks (9-6, 0-0 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 9:30 PM ET. The Bruins will put their six-game win streak on the line against the Ducks, who have won three straight.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Oregon

Key Stats for UCLA vs. Oregon

  • The Bruins score 7.2 more points per game (74.0) than the Ducks give up (66.8).
  • The Ducks score 11.7 more points per game (71.7) than the Bruins allow (60.0).
  • The Bruins are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Ducks allow to opponents.
  • The Ducks have shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Bruins have averaged.

UCLA Players to Watch

  • The Bruins scoring leader is Johnny Juzang, who averages 16 per contest to go with 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
  • UCLA's leading rebounder is Myles Johnson averaging 6.7 boards per game and its best passer is Tyger Campbell and his 4.7 assists per game.
  • The Bruins get the most three-point shooting production out of Campbell, who makes 2.2 threes per game.
  • The UCLA steals leader is Jaime Jaquez Jr., who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Johnson, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Oregon Players to Watch

  • Will Richardson collects 13.4 points and adds 3.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Ducks' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Quincy Guerrier grabs five rebounds per game (he also scores 8.2 points per game and adds 1.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Oregon rebounding leaderboard.
  • Richardson is reliable from three-point range and leads the Ducks with 2.1 made threes per game.
  • Oregon's leader in steals is Jacob Young (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Franck Kepnang (0.8 per game).

UCLA Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/1/2021

Colorado

W 73-61

Home

12/5/2021

Washington

W 2-0

Away

12/11/2021

Marquette

W 67-56

Away

1/6/2022

Long Beach State

W 96-78

Home

1/8/2022

Cal

W 60-52

Away

1/13/2022

Oregon

-

Home

1/15/2022

Oregon State

-

Home

1/20/2022

Utah

-

Away

1/22/2022

Colorado

-

Away

1/25/2022

Arizona

-

Home

1/27/2022

Cal

-

Home

Oregon Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/15/2021

Portland

W 96-71

Home

12/18/2021

Baylor

L 78-70

Home

12/21/2021

Pepperdine

W 68-59

Home

1/1/2022

Utah

W 79-66

Home

1/10/2022

Oregon State

W 78-76

Away

1/13/2022

UCLA

-

Away

1/15/2022

USC

-

Away

1/20/2022

Washington State

-

Home

1/23/2022

Washington

-

Home

1/25/2022

Colorado

-

Home

1/29/2022

Oregon State

-

Home

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Oregon at UCLA

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

