How to Watch UCLA vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 17, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Marreon Jackson (3) shoots over Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 12 UCLA Bruins (21-5, 12-4 Pac-12) hope to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Oregon Ducks (17-10, 10-6 Pac-12) at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Matthew Knight Arena.

How to Watch Oregon vs. UCLA

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena Live Stream on fuboTV

Favorite Spread Total UCLA -3 137 points

Key Stats for Oregon vs. UCLA

The 73.7 points per game the Bruins score are 5.7 more points than the Ducks give up (68.0).

The Ducks put up 10.5 more points per game (72.4) than the Bruins allow (61.9).

This season, the Bruins have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Ducks' opponents have hit.

The Ducks are shooting 45.7% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 40.9% the Bruins' opponents have shot this season.

UCLA Players to Watch

Johnny Juzang paces his squad in both points (17.5) and assists (1.9) per game, and also puts up 4.9 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages 12.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jules Bernard averages 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 39.2% from the field and 29.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tyger Campbell puts up a team-leading 4.4 assists per contest. He is also putting up 11.7 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 43.0% from the field and 42.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Myles Johnson paces the Bruins at 6.1 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.6 assists and 4.0 points.

Oregon Players to Watch