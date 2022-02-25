How to Watch UCLA vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 12 UCLA Bruins (21-5, 12-4 Pac-12) hope to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Oregon Ducks (17-10, 10-6 Pac-12) at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Matthew Knight Arena.
How to Watch Oregon vs. UCLA
- Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UCLA
-3
137 points
Key Stats for Oregon vs. UCLA
- The 73.7 points per game the Bruins score are 5.7 more points than the Ducks give up (68.0).
- The Ducks put up 10.5 more points per game (72.4) than the Bruins allow (61.9).
- This season, the Bruins have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Ducks' opponents have hit.
- The Ducks are shooting 45.7% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 40.9% the Bruins' opponents have shot this season.
UCLA Players to Watch
- Johnny Juzang paces his squad in both points (17.5) and assists (1.9) per game, and also puts up 4.9 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages 12.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jules Bernard averages 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 39.2% from the field and 29.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Tyger Campbell puts up a team-leading 4.4 assists per contest. He is also putting up 11.7 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 43.0% from the field and 42.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Myles Johnson paces the Bruins at 6.1 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.6 assists and 4.0 points.
Oregon Players to Watch
- The Ducks receive 11.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Jacob Young.
- De'Vion Harmon is putting up 10.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, making 40.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.
- Quincy Guerrier is averaging 9.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 43.0% of his shots from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- N'Faly Dante tops the Ducks in rebounding (6.0 per game), and produces 8.3 points and 0.7 assists. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
How To Watch
February
24
2022
UCLA at Oregon
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)