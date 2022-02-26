Feb 17, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon State Beavers guard Dashawn Davis (13) dribbles up the floor during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (3-23, 1-15 Pac-12) will attempt to end a six-game home losing streak when they take on the No. 12 UCLA Bruins (21-6, 12-5 Pac-12) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Gill Coliseum. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. UCLA

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Gill Coliseum

Gill Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total UCLA -13.5 138 points

Key Stats for Oregon State vs. UCLA

The 73.3 points per game the Bruins score are the same as the Beavers allow.

The Beavers' 67.7 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 62.1 the Bruins give up to opponents.

This season, the Bruins have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Beavers' opponents have knocked down.

The Beavers have shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 41% shooting opponents of the Bruins have averaged.

UCLA Players to Watch

Jaime Jaquez Jr. puts up 12 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the field.

Johnny Juzang is tops on his team in points per contest (17), and also posts 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jules Bernard is posting 11.9 points, 1.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

Tyger Campbell paces his team in assists per contest (4.3), and also puts up 11.7 points and 2.6 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Myles Johnson is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (6), and also posts 4 points and 0.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Oregon State Players to Watch