How to Watch UCLA vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 17, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon State Beavers guard Dashawn Davis (13) dribbles up the floor during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (3-23, 1-15 Pac-12) will attempt to end a six-game home losing streak when they take on the No. 12 UCLA Bruins (21-6, 12-5 Pac-12) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Gill Coliseum. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. UCLA

UCLA vs Oregon State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

UCLA

-13.5

138 points

Key Stats for Oregon State vs. UCLA

  • The 73.3 points per game the Bruins score are the same as the Beavers allow.
  • The Beavers' 67.7 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 62.1 the Bruins give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Bruins have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Beavers' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Beavers have shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 41% shooting opponents of the Bruins have averaged.

UCLA Players to Watch

  • Jaime Jaquez Jr. puts up 12 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the field.
  • Johnny Juzang is tops on his team in points per contest (17), and also posts 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Jules Bernard is posting 11.9 points, 1.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.
  • Tyger Campbell paces his team in assists per contest (4.3), and also puts up 11.7 points and 2.6 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Myles Johnson is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (6), and also posts 4 points and 0.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Oregon State Players to Watch

  • Dashawn Davis is averaging a team-best 5.3 assists per game. And he is contributing 10.8 points and 3.3 rebounds, making 45.6% of his shots from the field.
  • Abdul Alatishe is the Beavers' top rebounder (5.5 per game), and he puts up 9.8 points and 1.5 assists.
  • Jarod Lucas is No. 1 on the Beavers in scoring (13.2 points per game) and assists (1.2), and produces 2.4 rebounds. He also puts up 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.
  • Roman Silva gets the Beavers 6.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Glenn Taylor Jr. is averaging 6.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 49.1% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

UCLA at Oregon State

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
