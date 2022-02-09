Skip to main content

How to Watch UCLA at Stanford in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA travels to Stanford Tuesday night for the second game against the Cardinal in less than two weeks.

Three games ago No. 12 UCLA beat Stanford 66-43 for its sixth straight win. The Bruins were 8-1 in the Pac-12 and in first place in the conference standings.

Since that win, the Bruins have dropped two straight games. They lost a rematch with Arizona and then were upset by Arizona State in triple overtime. UCLA is now two games back of first place Arizona and searching for answers.

Stanford will try to keep them from finding those answers as it looks to send the Bruins home with their third straight loss.

The Cardinal have gone 2-1 since that loss to the Bruins, as they took down Cal and Washington, but lost a tough game to Washington State last Thursday..

Stanford is now 7-5 in the Pac-12 as it continues to fight for a possible NCAA tournament berth.

The Cardinal have shown they can play with the top teams in the conference , but getting a win against UCLA would be their biggest win of the season.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

